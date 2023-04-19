Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For more than a decade, watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a full season of covering the Sabres has felt like watching another league. It's not supposed to be that way.

I remember covering Ryan Miller's brief time in St. Louis in 2014 and getting sent to the Midwest for Games 5-6 of the Blues-Blackhawks first-rounder. It seemed like you saw more stretch passes – tape to tape, no less – flying out of the defensive zones in the Game 5 overtime thriller than we had seen during the entire first Buffalo tank season.

How will Buffalo Sabres handle their goalies after Devon Levi 'earned' the net? The club’s handling of the final weeks raised questions about their goalie plan for next season. Can the Sabres count on Levi and his seven games of NHL experience to lead them to the playoffs?

It's about time things have changed. The Sabres are coming off a 91-point season, a near-miss to the playoffs they carry a few regrets from but nonetheless should be a springboard to bigger and better things come 2024 and beyond.

So when coach Don Granato and General Manager Kevyn Adams did their season wrap-up news conferences Wednesday at KeyBank Center, it seemed appropriate to take their temperature about not only what's ahead come fall, but how they were going to handle the next two months.

Safe to say, they'll be tuned in.

Through the heartache of missing the playoffs, this is not a time for anyone associated with the club to not pay close attention to these games. They figure to be instructive.

It's impossible not to learn when watching the Bruins, Lightning or Avalanche. Or learn what not to do, when you're talking the events that took down favorites like the Leafs, Golden Knights and Oilers in their series openers. Adams won a Stanley Cup as a player in Carolina. Granato was an assistant in Chicago just after their Cup era ended. Both men admitted they'll be watching.

"This year, you watch it with the intent that you're there. That you'll be there 12 months from now," Granato said. "And I think we're in a position where it's appropriate to do that. And so you're visualizing your team. The 82 games next year, if it's an entry into the playoffs, what can you be working on situationally that's going to help you?"

"It just goes up a notch so that's the stuff you look for," Adams said. "But I have no concern, based on what I saw down the stretch, that our guys won't be able to elevate and won't be able to thrive in the big moments because it's what you play for. We've got a bunch of young guys that love playing the game. They love going to the rink, they love the spotlight in a good way. That's what it's all about."

The Sabres went 18-22-3 against the NHL's 16 playoff teams this season, so there's clearly work to do against the league's elite. Particularly when you consider their 24-11-4 mark vs. the 15 opponents that could not crash the postseason party.

Granato again pushed the position that the Sabres were essentially in playoff games down the stretch, when they finished 9-2-1 in their last 12 to keep the race alive through Game 80. Maybe they were in UBS Arena, Madison Square Garden or when teams like Carolina came to KeyBank, but not every game. Some of the opponents were already toast. The playoffs are different.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"We use that as coaches knowing that this is the feeling you're going to have in a playoff series," Granato said. "That gave us greater opportunity, that pressure, the fear of failure this year. The self-doubt gave us opportunity to coach and put in front of them scenarios that they're going to have and see and feel when we do get in the playoffs."

You spend a lot of times at these pressers trying to read tea leaves for clues as to what's ahead. Based on what we heard, there's no question Kyle Okposo has an open door to playing next season. Adams said the Sabres want Zemgus Girgensons back, too, if they can find common ground (see, term and price).

Neither Adams nor Granato seems to have much trepidation about a Devon Levi-Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen tandem in goal, but training camp will give us a hint if that's a good idea. Adams acknowledged defensive play and penalty killing require more study.

The Sabres can use another veteran defenseman but there's issues there. The potential of Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power soaking up perhaps as much as a combined $18-19 million on the cap in as little as 18 months from now likely means Adams can't throw around free agent money this summer to veteran blueliners like Minnesota's Matt Dumba, New Jersey's Damon Severson, Florida's Radko Gudas or Scott Mayfield of the Islanders.

It seems like the Sabres are banking on the current core to just keep getting better. Hope they all stay healthy, especially after many of them just rolled out career seasons. Still, you had to like what you heard in the locker room over the weekend. Tage Thompson knows this should have been a 50-goal season until injuries struck. Alex Tuch and Dylan Cozens know they can be 40-goal men, Jack Quinn showed he can quickly ascend to 25-30 goals.

Sabres trying to sign Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power to long-term contracts General Manager Kevyn Adams is moving to sign defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power to long-term contracts.

And if he stays healthy, why can't Dahlin be the 90- or even 100-point guy he was on pace for well past the halfway mark of the season?

Said Granato: "It's great they had a career year. It's time to have another career is the way we'll approach it."

The Sabres have finally built the kind of star power that teams need to have in the playoffs. They have their core and there's more coming when you think of Matthew Savoie or Jiri Kulich. It feels like they found their goalie, too. They have to just keep chipping away at the complementary pieces.

"We weren't 16 points away or 14 points away or 10 points away," Granato said of the two-point deficit to the wild-card slots. "There were an awful lot of opportunities seized in the process.

"So watching (the playoffs) this year, yes, you're watching them from a different light knowing you're that we're as close as we are."

Adams agreed.

"I think you're always learning what, little things you're seeing or what successful teams have that may be the missing ingredient here, the missing ingredient there," the GM said. "And I think the natural thing you always wonder if you're not in the playoffs is, how our guys react in a certain situation, or you're on the road and 20,000 people are against you. You're going to feel that as soon as we get there. But it's competitiveness. It's making sure that our guys are ready."