Mike Harrington: To Eric Comrie, the Sabres' net is the opportunity he's waited to get his whole career

To goaltender Eric Comrie, the Buffalo Sabres represent real opportunity. The kind he has waited to grab for nearly a decade.

Since he turned pro in 2014, the 27-year-old has played for six teams and totaled 207 games in the AHL and just 28 in the NHL. The Sabres are rolling the dice he'll be good enough to surpass that latter number this season alone. Two years and $1.8 million per season was the risk they were willing to take.

"I feel like I can maybe earn some more starts and maybe work myself into a little bit more playing time. And that was a big decision why I chose the Sabres," Comrie said Monday on his introductory video call with Buffalo reporters. "I loved my time in Winnipeg, I loved every single second being there. It was a great spot for me, but they have an NHL goalie there (Connor Hellebuyck) who's really established."

The Sabres have a young, building team featuring the kind of burgeoning defense corps any goalie would want to play behind and a veteran mentor to work with in Craig Anderson.

"I've heard such amazing things about him and how great a human being he is, how a great person he is," Comrie said. "Just how much knowledge he brings to the game and how much he understands and helps different players to grow their game and get better was a huge turning point for myself. So many people speak so highly of him."

From the time it was born in 1970 until the night Ryan Miller was traded in 2014, this was a franchise whose history has been filled with marquee goalies. The hole has been large in recent years.

You can almost go in order from Roger Crozier and Dave Dryden to Don Edwards and Bob Sauve, to Tom Barrasso and Daren Puppa, to Dominik Hasek and Martin Biron and finally to Miller.

Since the Miller trade, only Jhonas Enroth, Robin Lehner and Linus Ullmark have played even 100 games for the Sabres. Only Ullmark got to 50 wins. This franchise is looking for anyone to become The Man in net.

Comrie's numbers from last season in Winnipeg are promising (10-5-1, 2.58/.920) but come with a massive Small Sample Size Alert.

Still, among NHL goalies who played at least 19 games last year, Comrie's .920 save percentage was sixth. The five names above him read like a who's who of 2021-22 netminders: Igor Shesterkin, Ilya Sorokin, Frederik Andersehn, Jacob Markstrom and Darcy Kuemper.

Among goalies who played at least 19 games last season, Comrie led the league in even-strength save percentage at .938. General Manager Kevyn Adams said last week the Sabres had their eyes on Comrie for months, and next-level numbers like that are one reason why.

Hellebuyck started 66 games. You wonder, based on Comrie's play, if the Jets were guilty of overusing their starter and underusing their backup. There was a reason.

Dawe Lowry was an interim coach in place of Paul Maurice hoping to push his team into the playoffs – and pump up his credentials for keeping the job. Neither happened, as the Jets fell short and Rick Bowness got the gig.

In doing so, the Jets made Comrie available to Buffalo as well. Had he played just 90 more minutes, he would have been a restricted free agent and not unrestricted, thus subject to team control for another year. Pretty fortuitous for the Sabres he didn't hit that minutes threshold.

"You've got to play your guns every single night to give who they feel is giving themselves the best chance, and I fully understood that," Comrie said. "It could have worked out for the best, you never know, but I'm very happy to be a Sabre now."

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff downplayed the whole situation last week when he pointed out that Comrie would have earned an arbitration award outside the Jets' range anyway had he remained an RFA. Comrie said watching the carousel spin as free agency opened on Wednesday was eye-opening.

"That was kind of pretty crazy a little bit there. It was just mayhem. Goalies were going left and right," Comrie said. "All of sudden, as soon as Buffalo called, we just knew that was the right fit. And it was the right opportunity."

Comrie said he was impressed with the Sabres in both meetings with Winnipeg last year. Each one went to a shootout, with the visiting team winning.

"I know we didn't make playoffs last year, but our team on paper was a very good team in Winnipeg," he recalled. "So for us it was like, 'Wow, this Buffalo team has got a lot of potential. They're a really good team.' And then all I've heard from guys since I've signed is like, 'Wow, you signed in an amazing spot. This team is really making the next step here.' "

Comrie said he benefited greatly from working with Hellebuyck during the 2021 taxi squad season after being reclaimed on waivers by Winnipeg from New Jersey, where his only game with the Devils was a 5-3 win over the Sabres in Buffalo on Jan. 31, the game before both teams were felled by Covid-19 issues.

"I had another head coach in the National Hockey League tell me we're gonna have to kick him off the ice at practice and then a player that played with him that I coached said the same thing," Sabres coach Don Granato said Saturday after the close of development camp. "He's a hockey guy, he's a rink rat. Hockey is his passion."

"I'm just going to go in there to try and earn starts," Comrie said. "You earn your starts in practice by making sure you look good in practice to make sure the guys trust you, the coach trusts you. So for myself, it's not taking things looking too far forward. It's about taking care of that day."