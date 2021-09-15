Mike Harrington: Thoughts from Sabreland as the prospects get in their first workout

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Real live hockey players skating in an organized practice in LECOM Harborcenter. It actually happened late Wednesday afternoon, officially marking the long grind that will take the Buffalo Sabres from fall all the way through the season finale April 29.

Yes, there were only young players on the ice getting ready for this weekend's Prospects Challenge, but you know a few of these guys are going to skate in real games for the Blue and Gold this year. And there's hopes that some of them (hello, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen) can become key players sooner rather than later.

All the pucks skittering across the ice Wednesday could represent all the things going through my mind about the Sabres and hockey right now, non-Jack Eichel division. Let's declutter some details:

• It will be fun to watch actual hockey games this weekend, but this is the worst Prospects Challenge roster I've ever seen. There are more free agents on it than actual prospects because NCAA guys such as Owen Power, Ryan Johnson and Devon Levi and many overseas players aren't here. My point-of-emphasis guy this weekend will be J-J Peterka, because this is the first time we've seen the German in a Buffalo setting. Rochester coach Seth Appert said Peterka was "buzzing" at finally being in town.

