Mike Harrington: This Sabres loss was about way more than goaltending

The fourth goal was probably the most frustrating. It's easier for a goalie to get burned by some laser that goes bar-down on you. Getting a piece and turning it into a dribbler for a winning goal breaks your heart.

"I honestly didn't see the release, it kind of popped out to him and I just tried to drop," Hutton said. "I think it got a piece of my glove and then squeaked through, obviously frustrating. I'm not sure what happened ... It doesn't matter how many big ones you make, sometimes it's that one that hurt. So that was the difference. But again, obviously I could sit here and hem and haw. I just try to compete and I think I've given us a chance to win. "

Casey Mittelstadt deployed as Sabres' extra attacker during 'really good game' Mittelstadt was impressive in his return to the lineup, logging 10:40 of ice time while skating on a line with Curtis Lazar and Riley Sheahan.

Want a bizarre stat from a goofy game? When Wood got his second of the day into an empty net in the final eight seconds, it made the Devils just the second team in NHL history to score in the final 20 seconds of all three periods in a game. The only other team that has done it was Philadelphia in 1978.

"Disastrous," coach Ralph Krueger said. "The early goal against, the late first period, and then the ultra-late second period. Truly unacceptable in those phases of the game where you need to be tight and activate properly defensively and also understand where you are with the game management. All three situations extremely disappointing."