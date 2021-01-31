Mike Harrington: This Sabres loss was about way more than goaltending

What we saw Sunday in KeyBank Center was a mess. The knee-jerk reaction would be to try to blame goalie Carter Hutton for it. Too easy.
Hutton's first game in 12 days was an up-and-down affair, but he would be well down the list of this corner's issues in the mind-numbing 5-3 loss to New Jersey.
By the numbers, Hutton stopped 32 of 36 shots he faced (the Devils added an empty-net goal). There was a huge save on Jack Hughes in the second period shortly after the Sabres pulled within 2-1, and a big one in the third on P.K. Subban as well.
The Sabres' puck management was terrible all day and they botched time and situation three times in the first two periods. The goals against were bizarre. The top-paid offensive players still don't score (Jack Eichel + Taylor Hall + Jeff Skinner + Kyle Okposo = three goals thus far).
On the road back after that ugly blow to the head from Ivan Provorov in Philadelphia, how did Hutton's afternoon start? With defensemen Brandon Montour and Matt Irwin forgetting to set their alarm clocks for the 1:05 opening faceoff.
Buffalo (4-4-2) had earned points in six of its previous games and is now 0-4-1 when trailing after the second period this season.
Montour and Irwin left the middle of the ice hideously wide open and Subban, who doesn't need one-fifth the size of that opening, sent a sublime stretch pass to Michael McLeod. He deked around Hutton and the Devils had a 1-0 lead after 20 seconds.
"Yeah, you never really get to choose how you start the game, but that definitely wasn't what I wanted," Hutton said. "Obviously I need to make a save there, but it's a good move. For me, I can't control that. You have to just try to battle in there but, at the same time, as a team it's the last thing you want to do to start a game."
What else happened to Hutton?
• Andreas Johnsson was credited with a pinball special that flew past the goalie with 16.1 seconds left in the first after Hutton kicked a rebound forward and watched it boomerang back past him.
• Miles Wood scored a killer with 0.9 seconds left in the second period by banging in his own rebound after Eichel and Colin Miller botched possession at the New Jersey line.
• McLeod got his second goal to snap a tie with 9:20 left in the period as Hutton got a piece of the puck with his glove but it leaked through him.
Rasmus Ristolainen’s postgame analysis was blunt.
"I feel fine," said Hutton. "I think it tests you mentally, obviously, when the first one goes in right off the bat like that. You know the second one's frustrating, I still don't really know how that went in. ... It's a rebound and it's in everybody's hands and next thing you know, it went up and over so that one's frustrating. The third one they're doing a good job up the zone, he comes in, gets a shot and puts in the rebound. I just tried to battle."
The fourth goal was probably the most frustrating. It's easier for a goalie to get burned by some laser that goes bar-down on you. Getting a piece and turning it into a dribbler for a winning goal breaks your heart.
"I honestly didn't see the release, it kind of popped out to him and I just tried to drop," Hutton said. "I think it got a piece of my glove and then squeaked through, obviously frustrating. I'm not sure what happened ... It doesn't matter how many big ones you make, sometimes it's that one that hurt. So that was the difference. But again, obviously I could sit here and hem and haw. I just try to compete and I think I've given us a chance to win. "
Mittelstadt was impressive in his return to the lineup, logging 10:40 of ice time while skating on a line with Curtis Lazar and Riley Sheahan.
Want a bizarre stat from a goofy game? When Wood got his second of the day into an empty net in the final eight seconds, it made the Devils just the second team in NHL history to score in the final 20 seconds of all three periods in a game. The only other team that has done it was Philadelphia in 1978.
"Disastrous," coach Ralph Krueger said. "The early goal against, the late first period, and then the ultra-late second period. Truly unacceptable in those phases of the game where you need to be tight and activate properly defensively and also understand where you are with the game management. All three situations extremely disappointing."
The Sabres lost to Eric Comrie, who was playing his first NHL game in goal in more than 14 months. In his first game with the Devils and his 13th overall, he got his third NHL win, and his first since March 20, 2018 for Winnipeg. He stopped 30 of 33 shots and you could make the case he was New Jersey's fifth choice in goal.
Corey Crawford retired during training camp and MacKenzie Blackwood remains listed in the Covid-19 protocol. Aaron Dell is also there after being claimed on waivers and former Buffalo farmhand Scott Wedgewood played here Saturday.
Your offense needs to do a lot more against anybody's No. 5 goalie. Heck, most teams don't even have a No. 5 goalie.
Hutton, who had a .952 save percentage in his previous two appearances, is 1-3 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .895 save percentage thus far this season. Linus Ullmark is 3-1-2, 2.56/.914 and is the clear No. 1 netminder. But Hutton is going to have to play 20-25 games the way this schedule is set up.
You can say Hutton needs to be better and you might be right. But he's not alone. Didn't get nearly enough help Sunday.