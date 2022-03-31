Mike Harrington: This is RJ's night to go to the top shelf at KeyBank Center

It will be great to see how the Sabres' players respond to the big night. They've played in front of more empty seats than people most of the year, but have responded well to big houses on the road in places such as Toronto, Nashville, Chicago, Calgary, Minnesota and outdoors at the Heritage Classic. This is not a night for them to lay an April Fool's egg after a wonderful March.

A lot of fans might be venturing downtown for the first time in two or three years because of RJ. Some advice for you: Be in your seat for the start of the ceremony at 6:40. The gates open at 5. Don't get stuck in traffic or dilly-dally in the beer lines (you can have a few after 7 p.m., right?). The legend deserves it. The food and beverage can wait.

Jeanneret's voice is everywhere in this town when it comes to hockey. Even on the bubble hockey game the kids play at ice level in LECOM Harborcenter. We have five games left to enjoy it, starting Sunday vs. Florida and wrapping up here April 29 vs. Chicago.

