Mike Harrington: There's no reason for Sabres to have fear in their game. Just go play.

Granato wants to see more fire out of this team. I'm all for it. Skate. Attack. Forecheck. Make some plays. Overcome adversity for once.

The Sabres have lost too many multi-goal leads to count this season. They've lost nine times when leading after two periods (10-3-6). No one else in the league has lost more than six in such spots.

What do good teams look like? Florida, Toronto and Carolina entered Thursday a combined 66-1-2 when leading after two periods. Yes, 66-1-2.

"It is a mental game, there's no question," Granato said. "You have to keep fighting through it. You just do. Your belief system has to maintain strength. This is what makes or breaks you. how you deal with that psychologically, We've got to come out of this game, and it happened and you've got to just move forward. It's aggravating. It's frustrating, but we need to make sure our belief system is strong so our passion and energy show every every shift."

