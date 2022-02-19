Mike Harrington: The Sabres' goaltending situation now calls for UPL to return

"He competed really hard," said Tage Thompson, he of the first career hat trick. "I think he gave us a really good chance to win that game. A couple of saves he made in the second and third, those go in and it's a different game. He gave us a chance all the way to the final buzzer, so kudos to him."

"He was challenged, he struggled early, and you're gauging is he going to fight his way out of this?" Granato said. "We have to factor in the game that we play tomorrow night. And you're watching it minute by minute to see if he can respond and rebound. He did. ... He looked much, much better."

It's a tough situation for the Sabres. The players know what Tokarski has been through and his work ethic is revered. He's battled with Covid fog since early December. No player on this team has dealt with a more difficult situation this year. But those are emotions and the cold, hard facts are that Luukkonen needs to be here playing and Anderson (6-4, 2.60/.917) gives the Sabres a much better chance to win than Tokarski (5-7-4, 3.30, .902).