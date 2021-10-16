Mike Harrington: The Sabres are suddenly annoying on the ice – in a very good way

"I love the fact that Cody said that," Granato said. "If you can play hard, that's a good characteristic to have. And if the guys embrace that, I'm all for it."

All this talk about being tougher to play against during training camp could have been lip service. But in these first two games, the Sabres have hounded the puck. If you were keeping time of possession like they do in football, Buffalo would have a monstrous edge.

The Sabres have been beasts down low in the offensive zone and have been super active on the penalty kill. They're overwhelming teams with their four lines, and their hard style of practice that general manager Kevyn Adams mandated in the wake of Ralph Krueger's dismissal is paying off in the kind of conditioning you need late in games.

"We're a tougher team, but it doesn't feel like we put that much (more) effort because we play together," said Rasmus Dahlin, an absolute dynamo with the puck on Saturday. "And it's easy to play when it's fun."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Eakin joked that linemates Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons are playing like they're 22 again, and that trio has been nothing short of spectacular. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, the line of Tage Thompson between Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson was on the ice for 15 shot attempts for and none against at 5-on-5.