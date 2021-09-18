Mike Harrington: The pest-to-pro transition continues for Sabres prospect Matej Pekar

Pekar got a game misconduct for his role in the scrap. But he was emboldened by it.

After no points in his first 17 AHL games, Pekar finally got on the scoresheet in the next game after the Gallant fight, with two assists in a rematch against Cleveland. He finished strong, with all six of his points over the final eight games. His first AHL goal came May 1 at Syracuse.

"There's confidence to be gained from that, that you can put yourself in uncomfortable situations and come out on the other side of it," Appert said. "And he just started to seem like he was walking around with bigger shoulders after that moment, and then it started to translate into a little more offensive success for him as well."

"I definitely appreciated that the coach was trusting me more and more," Pekar said. "And I was trying to be coachable as much as I can."

Pekar got some physical play in during Friday's Prospects Challenge opener against New Jersey. But he still needs to pick his moments right. At one stage, he took a silly tripping penalty in the neutral zone when a Devils forward got a stride on him and Pekar should have let him go, but kept tugging at him instead.

Pekar said Appert has emphasized consistency to him as he refines his game.

"It was really just stressing to be a good pro," he said. "I think it was a great year to see where I need to be in the next level. Be perfect with execution, making the right plays at the right time. know the place and time in a game where I can do much or where I don't have to. Play the pro style hockey: Be good defensively in all three zones and be a good two-way player."

