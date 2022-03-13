Mike Harrington: The last two games have been massive moments for the Sabres

During so many of those down moments in November and December, Anderson could have helped this team persevere. But he was fighting the battle with the neck injury he suffered Nov. 2 in San Jose, and the Sabres didn't get nearly enough saves while he was gone.

It's easy to say Anderson's absence cost this team 8-10 points, and the Sabres could be quite a few spots higher in the standings.

"The difference between winning and losing is such a fine line that there’s such a mental battle that you have to stay within yourself and really stay focused," said Anderson, who observed the Sabres have struggled to stay in the moment and not let previous adversity bother them in games.

"You get too far ahead of yourself and you start worrying about the play you just had, whether it was good or bad, nothing good can come from that. We’re starting to learn that and we’re starting to grow in those areas."

You see the belief growing all around. Dahlin has looked the part of an All-Star for three months. This is no small sample size. It's easy to forget about Eichel, given the contributions of Krebs and Alex Tuch. Look at the impact Granato has had on Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo, among others.