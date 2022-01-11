Mike Harrington: The issues are plentiful, but Sabres still have to be better than this

They started the season 5-1-1 but have won only five of their last 28 games. Yikes.

The 5-18-5 record in that span is just one point off Montreal's 5-17-4 mark for the worst in the league since Oct. 29. Guess all the experts who picked this team for 32nd had a point.

"I have to fight internally myself, just patience. It's not easy," Granato admitted before the game. "I've been a coach a long time and I see where we're going. And that gives me a lot of confidence. There's reason to be confident like we are. This is going to correct, there is no doubt about it."

In the wake of Tuesday, the Sabres are 10-19-6 overall and 0-4-2 in their last six. They're 3-13-4 in their last 20. They're 0-6-1 in their last seven at home and haven't won here since the night after Thanksgiving. There's 47 more games and they need to start showing some progress.

"You want more now and you want it faster," Granato said. "It's a challenge for me to not lose that patience but to keep pushing and grinding. That's where the practices have stayed demanding. You know, I fight aggravation like everybody else watching. But you've just got to keep pushing and the vision is clear to me."