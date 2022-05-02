Mike Harrington: The goals stopped coming but Dylan Cozens kept pushing and can be a breakout player

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When he was asked Saturday to name a breakout player on next year's edition of the Buffalo Sabres, Kyle Okposo didn't hesitate in naming Casey Mittelstadt. And with good reason. Injuries limited the No. 1 center out of training camp to 40 games and just six goals.

If healthy, Mittelstadt will produce much more next season. But if you want a real breakout candidate, a guy with 30-goal capability out of nowhere like we saw this year with Tage Thompson, the choice here would be Dylan Cozens.

Let's not forget the pride of the Yukon scored 72 goals over his final two seasons of junior hockey with Lethbridge of the WHL. So he wasn't happy with a 13-goal, 38-point performance in his first full NHL season.

Sabres notebook: Victor Olofsson prepared to wait awhile for contract Victor Olofsson is feeling like himself again. A wrist injury that caused the sharp-shooting winger to score zero goals in a 30-game stretch is healed. His return to form was key in the Sabres’ late-season turnaround.

Especially when you consider he hit the all-star break with 11 goals – but then had just two over the final 37 games.

"I was getting lots of chances the second half, they just weren't quite finding the back of the net for me," Cozens said Sunday in KeyBank Center. "As frustrating as it was, I tried to focus on the positive things. I think the second half I really kind of stepped up my defensive game and reliability. That's something as a young guy, I want to be reliable and trusted in the defensive zone and to be able to go out there in a close game with a couple of minutes left."

Even without finding the net, Cozens was driving offense. He was a magnet to the puck in several late-season games and had 20 shots on goal over the last five. In March and April, he had just one goal on 57 shots. Prior to that point, his shooting percentage was a decent 11.6%.

"We've all scored goals in our life and especially him," said Casey Mittelstadt, who spent some time on Cozens' wing at the end of the season. "He's scored a lot. He knows how to score. And if he keeps getting those chances, they're gonna start falling in. And I guess they'll come in bunches."

Cozens said not getting chances at all would eat at him more but noted an offseason point of emphasis with his shot will be to refine his finishing technique.

Mike Harrington: Last Call goes to ohhhhhhhhhh-vertime for Rick Jeanneret The sounds. That voice. We'll never forget it. Jeanneret got to call one last winning goal from the Buffalo Sabres in the final game of his career.

"The goalies are that much better and I think a big thing for me that I'm going to work on a lot is just getting the shots through the defenseman and away from their stick," he said. "Get them off as quick as possible so the goalie has less time to react. I think my shot is hard enough to beat goalies in the NHL. You have to change the angle, that quickness."

Cozens was taken at No. 7 in the 2019 draft and debuted during the pandemic season in empty buildings and only traveling in the East. So there were some eye-opening trips for him this year.

"It was a lot more fun for sure to go out, experience new cities and get to go out to eat on the road," he said. "It was kind of like a rookie year all over again."

Coach Don Granato has pushed Cozens to show more deception with the puck, to not focus on one move, one shot and trying to stickhandle through multiple defenders. Protecting the puck and not exposing is a skill players like Chicago's Patrick Kane specialize in. At 6-foot-3, Cozens can get better in that area.

Granato said last week he enjoyed throwing new skills and tactics at young players like Cozens and Peyton Krebs and seeing them master them.

"I lose a feel for how much they've come along because I'm always thinking about what can I give them next now," Granato said. "You give him something and a game or two later you're like, 'OK, I'll give him something new now. They've got that. They've absorbed that, can add that to their game.' That continues with Dylan and it's exciting to have a kid that talented with a ceiling still as high as we feel it is."

Cozens said he'll always remember the team's Heritage Classic win over Toronto, the game that featured his crunching check on Auston Matthews, and taking the shot that Mittelstadt scored on the rebound of in Friday's finale against Chicago. It gave play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret one more overtime winner to call before heading into retirement.

Amerks qualify for AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Toronto's regulation loss The Sabres' AHL affiliate clinched their third consecutive postseason berth – playoffs weren't held in 2020 and 2021 – with the Toronto Marlies' 4-2 loss in regulation to the Belleville Senators. The Marlies needed at least one point to eliminate Rochester.

"It’s huge to be a part of that," he said. "You see the support, the love that RJ gets here in Buffalo. He’s truly a legend in this city, so to have my name as part of that last call is pretty special. I’m so happy that we got that win that night. Just to cap it off in overtime makes it even better."

After playing 79 games this season, Cozens is planning another summer of training in London, Ont., but will get home to the Yukon for some R&R.

"Being where I'm from, I get to go out and be in the middle of nowhere with no (cell) service and go out there and hunt and fish and do whatever," he said. "I'm super grateful for that. That's just how I really kind of unwind and get away from everything."

And Cozens knows when he comes back in the fall, he's being counted on as a key core player.

"I love the city. I love the organization. I love this team. I love everyone here," he said. "So I want to be here for a very long time and to be viewed as one of the core guys. Everyone in that room matters for this team. ... I want to do very special things here. And we're all going to do it together."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.