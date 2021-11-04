Mike Harrington: The Eichel deal is done and the return is decent. Time to move on

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SEATTLE – The deal is done. At this stage of the Buffalo Sabres' season, and in the history of the franchise, that's probably the most important point to make before we get into all the fan histrionics about the return.

The denials of coach Don Granato notwithstanding, the looming Jack Eichel trade was becoming a growing distraction with every rumor that ESPN was putting out there.

The ex-captain is gone, ready to roll the dice on his career for the Golden Knights after he gets the neck surgery he needs that no NHL player has had and the Sabres would not approve.

When it involves the Sabres, of course, nothing is ever normal.

Eichel is the player the team got from their horrific 2015 tank that was so blatant, it made the NHL change the rules of the draft lottery so things could never happen that way again. And when the relationship between player and team soured past the point of no return six years later, of course it couldn't just be an easy trade with potential suitors lining up with big offers.

Eichel was hurt. Teams wondered about the risk of a $10 million player with a neck problem. The Sabres wouldn't let him have the surgery he wanted – and it should be again noted the CBA was in their favor and many other teams agreed with their stance.