Mike Harrington: The education of Kevyn Adams won't be a straight-line process

And when this is done, Adams will have to decide if Granato will be his coach, hire an assistant GM, keep building his scouting staff, get ready for an expansion draft before the regular entry draft and free agency period and make more trades. And you hope one them isn't because Eichel says he wants out.

It's exhausting reading the previous four paragraphs. Imagine living it 24/7.

"You learn a lot. There's so many conversations and so much work that's done behind the scenes to get to the point where decisions are actually made," Adams said Monday in the wake of the NHL trade deadline. "Then there's so much that goes on and then things don't happen. But that's part of the process, too. So that's certainly helped.

"We're going to have to earn our way to where we need to be. And that's going to be through building the team the right way. So I do feel comfortable that we have a plan. And we're going to work extremely hard to get there."

What is the plan? It better be more than soft perimeter players, which is what we see too much of now. Adams is stockpiling draft picks, which underwhelms me. He has 10 in hand for 2021 and that gives him quite a bit more flexibility than he had in October. He made just five picks in his first draft, the fewest the club has had since 1977.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month