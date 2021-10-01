Mike Harrington: Summer signee Vinnie Hinostroza looks for his niche with Sabres

Hinostroza started Friday on a line with Zemgus Girgensons and former Notre Dame linemate Anders Bjork. By the end of the game, he was on the top line with Casey Mittelstadt and Jeff Skinner in place of Victor Olofsson. Midway through the third period, Mittelstadt threaded a pass to Hinostroza down low, but Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith made the save.

"I was really pumped up when he signed for sure. He's a great player," Bjork said. "He has a lot more to show than than he has so far, I believe. He has tremendous skill and compete level, so he's a great addition to his team. He plays with speed. He plays tenacious and he's got that skill and vision that was very rare."

Granato is convinced Hinostroza has more to give too.

"I know I do," Hinostroza said. "I think throughout my career I’ve seen spurts of it, a good year here, good year there, a little bit of an off year. I think as you develop as a pro. It’s just finding that consistency, and that’s something that I think I’ve been able to develop over the last year and a half and through the summer."

Specifically, Hinostroza's thinks back to his 2018-19 season in Arizona, where he got into 72 games.