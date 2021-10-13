Mike Harrington: Stop with the tank talk. This time, Sabres might actually be rebuilding

The scuttlebutt is the tank is in goal after Adams signed Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell in the offseason and lost Linus Ullmark in free agency to Boston. A question for skeptics: What prominent free agent goalie was coming to Buffalo this season?

As for training camp, Dell has already flamed out to Rochester and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen isn't ready. Dustin Tokarski has been strong in the preseason and Anderson will help immensely in the dressing room, like he did last season in Washington, if not on the ice. And the GM is always looking. Stay tuned there.

No more excuses

The Sabres have kept a stiff upper lip during training camp when asked about their dim outlook for the 2021-22 season. On the first day of camp, I put the cards on the table for Adams after he had spent what was probably a torturous 20 minutes talking about the Eichel saga.

The question was simple: What's your message to your players, when basically no one in North America thinks you have any chance to be any good?

Adams exhaled openly before answering. You could tell he was chafed. Good.