Mike Harrington: Six rules for Kevyn Adams to follow if he trades Jack Eichel

Let's start with a very important point: General Manager Kevyn Adams said on Wednesday that captain Jack Eichel hasn't asked the Buffalo Sabres to trade him. At least not yet.
We know that Eichel is unhappy with six straight years out of the playoffs, including this season's 31st-place finish. We know Eichel is unhappier yet that the Sabres won't sign off on his desire for an out-of-the-box surgery to repair the herniated disc in his neck.
Adams provided a detailed timeline regarding discussions between Eichel and the Sabres' medical staff since the six-year pro played his last game of the season on March 7.
For their part, the Sabres owe Eichel another $50 million, at $10 million per year over the next five years. Eichel has a no-movement clause that kicks in on July 1, 2022, so the Sabres' leverage to trade him wherever they wish is down to less than 14 months.
You generally get more return on deals in the offseason – when teams have cap space – than you do at the trade deadline. And with the expansion draft coming, it would seem to make sense for the Sabres to pursue a deal between now and when the Seattle Kraken's choices are revealed on July 21.
After all, why waste a spot on your Seattle list protecting Eichel if you're going to trade him? Deal him now, you can thus protect somebody else.
While you would think most NHL teams would at least give a cursory call to Adams to see where the Sabres stand on Eichel, there's obviously a long list of clubs that wouldn't be able to make such a move due to cap considerations or because they're simply not interested due to the current construction of their roster.
"Jack Eichel and his camp have made some gross miscalculations this week and the Sabres, believe it or not, have a much bigger leg to stand on," writes Mike Harrington.
If he's going to trade his franchise player, Adams has to keep his eyes on the prize. What does he want to accomplish with what would likely be the biggest trade in franchise history, and the most headline-driving deal since the Sabres dealt Pierre Turgeon for Pat LaFontaine in 1991? If this is going down at some point in the offseason and Adams will head to the Zoom microphone to announce what he's wrought to the world, we're here to help.
Here would be our six rules for trading Jack Eichel:
1. There will be no discount because of the neck. Teams must pay up. Massively.
At some point, either through surgery or rest/rehab, Jack Eichel should again be Jack Eichel and remind you of the guy who had 36 goals and 78 points in last year's shortened season. The Sabres, remember, threw the entire 2014-15 season to get him, so they have to get a huge haul if they think it's time to move on. Give up any and all medical records to anyone who wants and tell them to pony up.
You must get a large package from any team and that package must include current NHL players as well as a top prospect and a No. 1 draft pick. This is a trade that cannot be about futures. After 10 straight years out of the playoffs, you can't afford to wait. There can be futures. There has to be a lot of presents.
If teams are not offering their 2021 first-round pick, maybe their No. 1 in 2022, a current NHL player or two and a very top prospect or two, you hang up the phone and/or block the texter. Period.
2. Learn from the Ryan O'Reilly trade.
Jason Botterill's career epitaph will forever be trading O'Reilly to St. Louis and then becoming the first GM in NHL history to trade a player who became the Conn Smythe Trophy winner the next year. If Adams blows a trade of the franchise player – and remember, O'Reilly was not that – his young career as GM will be in serious jeopardy almost as soon as it began.
You cannot get the equivalent of Patrik Berglund and Vladimir Sobotka. You cannot get a team's fourth prospect, like Tage Thompson essentially was for St. Louis.
Support Local Journalism
Now, in Botterill's defense, it didn't look like an historically bad trade at Christmas of 2018 when the Sabres went into St. Louis 15 points better than the Blues and the hosts were trying to stay out of the West cellar after firing coach Mike Yeo and hiring Craig Berube a couple of weeks early. But things sure turned. O'Reilly scored the clinching goal against Buffalo that night and less than six months later, he was hoisting the Stanley Cup.
And where was Eichel on a certain June night in 2019 in Boston? In the stands for Game 7, watching O'Reilly raise the Cup – and posting a picture on his Instagram page to congratulate his former teammate. The Sabres are waiting on Thompson's development and hoping that University of Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson, acquired with the No. 31 pick from the Blues, turns into an NHL player, too.
“Jack and I became really, really good friends during our time in Buffalo and I support him. I know he’s gone through some stuff with the medical staff there and ultimately, Jack has to worry about himself," Hall said.
3. No hometown trades. Doesn't matter how much the Boston Bruins offer.
They can send you David Pastrnak, Brandon Carlo, Jake DeBrusk, draft picks, unlimited Fenway Franks, crocks of baked beans, pies for life from Pizzeria Regina and clam chowder forever from Legal Sea Foods – and GM Don Sweeney's phone calls should not be answered.
Eichel does not deserve to get rewarded for six nonplayoff seasons with a trip home to reunite with Taylor Hall and have a chance to beat the Sabres' brains in six times a year and, maybe someday, in the playoffs. I don't care if you think this is your best offer. Then take your second-best one. Don't do it.
4. If it's New York, it's going to cost Chris Drury a lot.
We know the Rangers were interested last summer and it stands to reason the former Sabres' captain and new Rangers' president/GM will pick up talks with Adams where predecessor Jeff Gorton was.
The Sabres really need to get a center in return for Eichel and perhaps they have no choice but to take Mika Zibanejad but that's not what will get a deal done with New York. The Rangers reportedly have no interest in parting with defenseman Adam Fox but Adams should ask. If the answer is no, then the Blueshirts are going to have to give up 21-year-old K'Andre Miller. And it goes on from there.
You would assume that 2020 No. 1 overall Alexis Lafreniere is a no-go but Adams should be thinking about big winger Kaapo Kakko, the No. 2 pick of 2019, or one of New York's goalies (Igor Shesterkin or Alexandar Georgiev).
Eichel for Miller, Kaapo, a goalie and a No. 1? Adams needs to be thinking big and that's an example. Adams also has to hope the divisions revert back to what they were pre-pandemic so the Sabres only see the Rangers a couple of times a season.
5. Go West, Young Jack.
"I would be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury,” said Eichel.
Adams' primary goal should be to send Eichel to the Western Conference, where he can have minimal impact on the Sabres during the season. And he could never impact any run at the Stanley Cup – OK, dare to dream, I realize – until the Cup final.
It's common knowledge in the hockey world that the three Western teams that immediately come to mind in this scenario are Los Angeles, Anaheim and Minnesota. With Los Angeles, it starts with Quinton Byfield, the 6-foot-4-inch center who was the No. 2 pick last July behind Lafreniere. With Anaheim, it starts with American World Junior star Trevor Zegras, the dynamic No. 9 overall pick from 2019. Imagine your top three centers being Dylan Cozens, Byfield or Zegras and Casey Mittelstadt.
It's a package deal as we've already said. But if there's any California Dreamin' going on in Adams' mind, those have to be the first two players he's contemplating before he moves the Kings and Duck on to formulate the rest of their offers.
As for the Wild, they must be dreaming of Eichel spending his nights feeding presumed Calder Trophy winner Karil Kaprizov. They don't have the kind of prospects some of these other teams do and likely wouldn't part with No. 1 center Joel Eriksson Ek. Adams and Minny GM Bill Guerin would have to work hard on a hockey trade and Adams should also ask about Marco Rossi, the Austrian center who was the Wild's No. 1 pick last year after the Sabres passed him over for Jack Quinn.
6. If Doug Armstrong calls, hang up.
The St. Louis GM worked his magic with Botterill and won his Stanley Cup for it. He doesn't get a second chance with the Sabres.