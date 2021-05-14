Mike Harrington: Six rules for Kevyn Adams to follow if he trades Jack Eichel

Mike Harrington: As weird saga unfolds, Sabres go on offense against Jack Eichel "Jack Eichel and his camp have made some gross miscalculations this week and the Sabres, believe it or not, have a much bigger leg to stand on," writes Mike Harrington.

If he's going to trade his franchise player, Adams has to keep his eyes on the prize. What does he want to accomplish with what would likely be the biggest trade in franchise history, and the most headline-driving deal since the Sabres dealt Pierre Turgeon for Pat LaFontaine in 1991? If this is going down at some point in the offseason and Adams will head to the Zoom microphone to announce what he's wrought to the world, we're here to help.

Here would be our six rules for trading Jack Eichel:

1. There will be no discount because of the neck. Teams must pay up. Massively.

At some point, either through surgery or rest/rehab, Jack Eichel should again be Jack Eichel and remind you of the guy who had 36 goals and 78 points in last year's shortened season. The Sabres, remember, threw the entire 2014-15 season to get him, so they have to get a huge haul if they think it's time to move on. Give up any and all medical records to anyone who wants and tell them to pony up.

You must get a large package from any team and that package must include current NHL players as well as a top prospect and a No. 1 draft pick. This is a trade that cannot be about futures. After 10 straight years out of the playoffs, you can't afford to wait. There can be futures. There has to be a lot of presents.