Mike Harrington: Shane Wright no longer seems like a lock at No. 1; Habs' call will have huge impact

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Over the last 10 years, the top pick of the NHL draft has been a virtual certainty almost every time. Starting in 2012 with Nail Yakupov – the last No. 1 bust – and meandering through the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes and the Sabres' choices of Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, there's been no suspense.

The 2017 draft in Chicago was the notable exception as New Jersey made the right call in bypassing Nolan Patrick at No. 1 and taking Nico Hischier (Philadelphia whiffed by taking the injury riddled Patrick at No. 2). And now comes 2022, where multiple players think they should get the call at first overall, and the year-long coronation of Kingston center Shane Wright into the choice of the Montreal Canadiens at the draft next month in Bell Centre is no sure thing.

Draftniks, web sites and mock drafts aren't so sold anymore about Wright, who hardly dominated the OHL this year the way people expected and is said to not attack the game on the ice as much as experts said he did last year.

Meanwhile, Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky was turning heads at both the Olympics and World Championships after playing professionally in Finland. Against men, a far cry from junior. Even center Logan Cooley from the US National Development Team Program has taken big leaps this year, and the Pittsburgh native can claim a piece of the conversation.

Slafkovsky wasn't shy about saying he's better suited for the NHL right now – and thus No. 1 – because of his experience. Cooley, who said he's most fond of the way South Buffalo native Patrick Kane plays the game, hasn't given up the ghost on his chances to get taken either.

It seems as though Wright has been the presumed No. 1 choice for so long that that natural tendency is to pick apart his game. You wonder how many second thoughts the Canadiens are having.

"I think anytime you see someone at the top, there's always going to be people looking to drag you down," Wright said during a chat Friday with reporters at the NHL Scouting Combine in LECOM Harborcenter. "There's going to be people looking to nitpick your game, pick out those little mistakes you make, rather than focusing more on the positives, so I definitely agree with that. People sometimes will try to focus more on the negatives, and they want to almost see you guys fail, rather than rooting for them to succeed."

"Shane is motivated, and he's got the character and he doesn't have an ego that gets in his way of showing up for work every day and learning and trying to figure things out," said NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr, whose group has had Wright as the draft's top prospect for months. "We think he processes the game really well."

Now, you have to keep a lot of this talk at the top of the draft in the context of the Sabres, who, for once, aren't part of the actual picking of a Top-3 player. But what goes down next month will have plenty of impact on them.

Obviously, Montreal at No. 1 is a team in the Atlantic Division the Sabres are trying to stay ahead of. And New Jersey at No. 2 after a fortuitous jump in the lottery is a team Buffalo wants to keep at arm's length as both build toward wild-card contention.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Devils definitely want status quo to hold. After taking Hischier at No. 1 in 2017 and Hughes in the same spot two years later, they're pretty set down the middle. A Wright move to Montreal makes it close to a lock that old friend Lindy Ruff will get gifted Slavkofsky at No. 2 and provide the kind of power on the wing the Devils desperately need.

Juraj Slafkovsky talks, performs like a challenger for No. 1 pick in NHL draft Slafkovsky's meteoric rise made headlines with his tournament-leading seven goals at the Winter Olympics while coached by former Buffalo Sabres winger Craig Ramsay, and continued last month at the IIHF World Championship with nine points in eight games.

No idea what happens if the Habs go with Slavkofsky. You would think the Devils would find it hard to bypass Wright, even without the need, but it will be interesting to see.

And while the give and take about the No. 1 pick at the combine was intriguing, there was news out of Boston late Friday afternoon just after the chatter ended that had to set everyone in the Atlantic on their collective ears.

Already without all-time gnat Brad Marchand until about Christmas after he had double hip surgery, the Bruins announced more surgeries that took place Friday, as standout defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk both had shoulder stabilization procedures. McAvoy's timeline is six months, like Marchand's, and Grzelcyk might make it back by Thanksgiving.

And remember, center Patrice Bergeron said when the playoffs ended that he was no sure thing to be back come fall and might join goaltender Tuukka Rask in retirement.

If you subscribe to the reasonable theory that Toronto, Tampa Bay and Florida in some order will be the Atlantic's top three teams again next year, passing the Bruins for fourth and a legitimate wild card hope has to be the goal of the Sabres and perhaps Detroit or Montreal. It just got a lot more realistic on Friday.

With all the talk about who should go No. 1, who said what to whom at what interview this week and whether Wright thought it was really appropriate to order a $60 steak while out to dinner here this week with the Habs brass – he asked first – this corner's ears got most perked when Marr got behind the microphone.

Shortly after calling this draft "one of the most unpredictable in a long time," Marr was asked his opinion about its general depth.

The answer? "It's a deep draft for the first round."

That had to be music the ears of Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams and amateur scouting director Jerry Forton, because Buffalo has three first-round picks at Nos. 9, 16 and 28. Adams said when the season ended that he's inclined to make all three picks to improve organizational depth, rather than trade one to help in an NHL deal.

Marr said there could be players available higher than some teams expect because nothing is set in stone here. Think of how Adams traded up to get JJ Peterka in the second round two years ago. The GM is probably rooting for chaos at the top so things cascade through Round 1.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.