Mike Harrington: Seriously now, that kind of Sabres loss just can't happen

The first thing that popped in my head late Monday night was that old clip of John McEnroe from an early 1980s tirade at Wimbledon.
Remember the one where the ball was clearly on the line and chalk flew up? What four words that live in tennis lore did McNasty rail at the umpire after his serve was called out?
Buffalo, now 6-23-5, remains last in the National Hockey League with 17 points and is well on its way to matching the league record with a 10th consecutive season outside the playoffs.
You cannot be serious.
That's how you have to feel after the Buffalo Sabres' utter collapse in KeyBank Center. Their hideous winless streak was over, cemented away in the history books at 17 games and no more.
And then it wasn't over. And now it's 18 games.
Linus Ullmark dug the puck out of his own net, flipped it in the air as an expression of frustration.
A 3-0 lead after two periods went poof in the night. The Philadelphia Flyers roared back with three goals in the third period and got the winner in overtime. A shocking 4-3 loss. An 0-15-3 record, equaling the NHL's longest winless streak of the last 26 years.
Brandon Montour, whose goal off a Tage Thompson feed made it 3-0 at 12:50 of the second period, was fuming after this one and it was good to hear. If you wanted to hear anger and incredulity for once, you got it from Montour.
At first, he said he didn't have many words. But he sure found some.
"You go through a stretch like this, you blame systems, you blame coaches ... In the end, you've got to be an NHL player," Montour said. " ... It's embarrassing. This whole stretch is embarrassing, especially tonight. Any team in the NHL, I don't care who you are, that's a win."
"The third period, like, you just got to be desperate. And guys, I don’t know if they try to feel sorry for each other. You just have to find a way there. That’s unacceptable."
"I have a great staff. ... I felt extremely confident and how comfortable with how things will be run while I was gone," Appert said.
Absolutely is. And Montour wasn't done.
"Yeah it's 3-2 but you still got the lead, you know? .. You just got to be better. Obviously, 17 games or whatnot, but that’s got to be better on our part. That’s players. That’s completely 20 guys on the ice. That’s brutal. ... We owned them the first two periods. Why can’t we finish them? We just got to be better."
You felt the here-we-gos when Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia at 1:50 of the third period. Claude Giroux made it 3-2 at 10:51 and the collars really tightened.
Rasmus Dahlin point-blank called it a "panic attack." Shocking to hear but it sure looked like that.
Interim coach Don Granato didn't agree. He told his team a few days ago they would be better in a week and he's right there. They'll win playing the way they did in the first two periods the last two games. But the third period Saturday in Boston and the third period Monday will make you losers every time. Five goals and 30 shots on goal against in those two thirds. Talk about mentally fragile.
A restructuring of the Buffalo Sabres’ scouting department included the dismissal of another…
"We made mistakes, simple mistakes," Granato said. "I wouldn't call it panic. If we hit the open net, would we be talking about panic? We made bad decisions and mistakes under pressure. I wouldn't say we panicked. That is going a little bit too far. We stayed active and aggressive. We just didn't make the right decisions."
Now, I don't agree with Granato here, but I can at least follow his point. And if Tage Thompson's headlong dive at the puck barely misses pushing it into the empty net, Sean Couturier can't score the game-tying goal with 1:29 to go.
In the overtime, Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt simply overplayed their hand. There's a balance between going for it and not getting caught. The two first-round picks didn't strike it and they got burned.
"There was no balance," Granato said of the 2-on-1 that led to Ivan Provorov's game-winner. "We can use that to learn and we have to learn fast. We pressed too much. There was no panic there. We just tried to score too darn bad. We didn't read situations. We lost our patience."
"I don't know what to say," Dahlin said. "I tried to play the puck, they get a 2-on-1 and they score."
The Sabres are now 0-13-2 this month. They're winless in their last 11 games at home (0-9-2). They still haven't beaten anyone not named the New Jersey Devils since Jan. 26. And they couldn't snap their maddening March string without a regulation win that's now at 35 games (3-28-4) since 2018.
"There were so many hurdles. There were so many things that just didn't line up the way we had in mind," said Staal, who was traded to the Canadiens on Friday for two draft picks.
Earlier in the day, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman – who has become one of the most influential names in the sport – wrote in his weekly "31 Thoughts" column, "I will admit this even if it makes me look unprofessional, but I’m rooting for a Buffalo victory. No one deserves this level of on-ice misery in such a mentally challenging isolation season."
He had a point. Eric Staal gave us a window of the anxiety a lot of players are going through in Covid times when he spoke to Monreal reporters Sunday. Imagine going through it losing all these games. This was the most brutal one of all.
Still, these aren't kids. These are guys who've played a lot of hockey in their lives. How in the world does an entire team of NHL hockey players have a panic attack?
Said Dahlin: "This situation we're in right now, you can imagine."