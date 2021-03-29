Mike Harrington: Seriously now, that kind of Sabres loss just can't happen

"The third period, like, you just got to be desperate. And guys, I don’t know if they try to feel sorry for each other. You just have to find a way there. That’s unacceptable."

Absolutely is. And Montour wasn't done.

"Yeah it's 3-2 but you still got the lead, you know? .. You just got to be better. Obviously, 17 games or whatnot, but that’s got to be better on our part. That’s players. That’s completely 20 guys on the ice. That’s brutal. ... We owned them the first two periods. Why can’t we finish them? We just got to be better."

You felt the here-we-gos when Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia at 1:50 of the third period. Claude Giroux made it 3-2 at 10:51 and the collars really tightened.

Rasmus Dahlin point-blank called it a "panic attack." Shocking to hear but it sure looked like that.

Interim coach Don Granato didn't agree. He told his team a few days ago they would be better in a week and he's right there. They'll win playing the way they did in the first two periods the last two games. But the third period Saturday in Boston and the third period Monday will make you losers every time. Five goals and 30 shots on goal against in those two thirds. Talk about mentally fragile.