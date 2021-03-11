Mike Harrington: Schedule, calendar make for a sobering Sabres reality

You shake your head at all the goalposts this team hits – Colin Miller did it twice Thursday – and at all the calamities that strike every night. Dylan Cozens got plummeted by Zach Aston-Reese, with Miller stepping up to administer some retribution. That's all fine and well, but the team's new No. 1 center in the wake of Jack Eichel's injury looked awfully woozy leaving the ice.

Sabres' Eric Staal 'not really thinking about' possible trade to contender GM Kevyn Adams’ first significant deal on the job was trading forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Staal in August.

Ramsus Dahlin nearly had his knee turned into spaghetti by a filthy knee-on-knee play by former Sabre Chad Ruhwedel later in the third period. Memo to Sabres for Saturday: He's wearing No. 2 in black. He better pay.

This game could have been closer, but the Penguins got at least three gifts from Jonas Johansson, who we don't need to see in goal four times in five games to learn he's not much more than an AHL goalie. His sudden run of games coincides with Sportsnet rumor grist that Colorado was looking at him as a depth goalie. Just wondering: Do the Avalanche have scouts?

Adams was Zooming in front of us last week and saying goaltending wasn't an issue with this club. Doesn't give you much faith in him if he tries to say that with a straight face. While Linus Ullmark had some pretty good games this year, the season essentially ended with that awkward split he did a couple of weeks ago in New Jersey.