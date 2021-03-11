Mike Harrington: Schedule, calendar make for a sobering Sabres reality

Coaches and players in just about every sport love their one-game-at-a-time cliche. That's the code of the locker room. Fine.
This corner doesn't reside in the locker room. In fact, we haven't taken in the sights and smells within the Sabres' inner sanctum now in 368 days, so we don't care about its code.
You can't help but stare and gape at what's coming up for the Sabres. It's nine games without a win and counting, as the slide hit 0-7-2 with Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Five straight games giving up five goals. Four of them ending in 5-2 scores.
On Thursday, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Joe Starkey called them "the horrifying Sabres." A headline on a story about Tuesday's game by Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer pegged them "the woeful Sabres."
The Sabres (6-15-4), now 0-8-1 in their last nine games and 31st in the NHL with 16 points in 25 games, were already without Jack Eichel, who left Buffalo to seek a second opinion on an upper-body injury.
The Pegulas clearly don't want to pay Ralph Krueger to go away, so they'll just sit and let their hockey team rot while they pat themselves on the back for paying Matt Milano. Fair enough. Good move there by Brandon Beane & Co. Meanwhile, Kevyn Adams is frozen in shock.
The schedule is jarring. The Penguins Thursday and again Saturday. The Capitals. The Devils (better win that one). Two straight against the Bruins. Another trip to Madison Square Garden to meet the Rangers. Two more in Pittsburgh. A stop in Boston. Two at home against Philadelphia.
Holy moly. With apologies to Lindy Ruff, if the Sabres don't win Tuesday night in New Jersey, how many losses in a row can a coach survive?
"This is as big a test as we could possibly get," the embattled Krueger said. "And are we improving through this pain? (My reaction: No). That's what you as a leader in my position are believing in that there is growth, and that there is opportunity out of this.
Johansson allowed four goals on 26 shots, including a routine wrister by Anthony Angello early in the third period, in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins in KeyBank Center.
"That doesn't help our fans, certainly in pain and can't be pleased with the results. The opposition that come back at us, the majority of them have won Stanley Cups in the last decade, and they know how to play the game."
The Sabres don't. Here's a stat for you: They have gone 26 straight games in March without a single regulation win. Seriously. That's not a typo. They're 3-20-3 in that stretch.
It's just downright preposterous.
They haven't won in regulation in this month since a 7-4 victory in Nashville on March 31, 2018. I was in the Music City that night and even that win was scarred, as it was most memorable for defenseman Victor Antipin getting stretched off the ice after a brutal hit into the end boards.
You shake your head at all the goalposts this team hits – Colin Miller did it twice Thursday – and at all the calamities that strike every night. Dylan Cozens got plummeted by Zach Aston-Reese, with Miller stepping up to administer some retribution. That's all fine and well, but the team's new No. 1 center in the wake of Jack Eichel's injury looked awfully woozy leaving the ice.
GM Kevyn Adams’ first significant deal on the job was trading forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Staal in August.
Ramsus Dahlin nearly had his knee turned into spaghetti by a filthy knee-on-knee play by former Sabre Chad Ruhwedel later in the third period. Memo to Sabres for Saturday: He's wearing No. 2 in black. He better pay.
This game could have been closer, but the Penguins got at least three gifts from Jonas Johansson, who we don't need to see in goal four times in five games to learn he's not much more than an AHL goalie. His sudden run of games coincides with Sportsnet rumor grist that Colorado was looking at him as a depth goalie. Just wondering: Do the Avalanche have scouts?
Adams was Zooming in front of us last week and saying goaltending wasn't an issue with this club. Doesn't give you much faith in him if he tries to say that with a straight face. While Linus Ullmark had some pretty good games this year, the season essentially ended with that awkward split he did a couple of weeks ago in New Jersey.
The Sabres re-signed Ullmark in the offseason and came back with Carter Hutton in the final year of his deal. It hasn't worked. With Ullmark down, the GM had a chance to grab Alex Stalock – a 20-game winner last year in Minnesota – off waivers, but he declined. There was scuttlebutt about post-Covid-19 issues with him, so I get it.
Hutton has one win this year, but he was 5-1 in his career against the Penguins with a 1.95 goals-against average and .940 save percentage. If you're not playing him against Pittsburgh, when are you playing him?
Amazingly enough, we're not even at the halfway mark of this season. And these teams have seen the Islanders go 6-0 against Buffalo. They're going to try to make sure they clean up on the Sabres, too.
"Guys are trying, but obviously, it's not good enough," Krueger said. "We're measured by results, and we've got to go back at it tomorrow. Nobody's gonna feel sorry for us in this situation. And we've just got to fight our way out of it.
"Nothing's coming easy, that's for sure. We need to prepare ourselves for a reaction. We've got Pittsburgh again in two days. The hits on Dylan and Ramsus, they're boiling the blood right now and we just need to show reaction."
I'm sure the Penguins are shaking in their skates.