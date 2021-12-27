Mike Harrington: Sabres working hard to stay upbeat during NHL's latest Covid crisis

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When you're dealing with the NHL in normal times, the schedule is sacred. You can guess what day and usually what time the team you cover is practicing and you can plan the entire schedule from October through April.

Being on a day-to-day cycle is completely foreign, but that's where we are right now. There's a feeling that he NHL isn't in control of much, and none of its teams are, either. And that's not really a knock. It's just what happens when you live in the world of Covid-19.

Sabres forced to march on while Don Granato, 5 players try to exit protocol General manager Kevyn Adams and his staff don’t know which players will be available in the Buffalo Sabres’ first game since Dec. 17.

When the NHL shut down early for the Christmas break, you didn't know how long things would stay stagnant. The Sabres, remember, were off for 10 months (from March 2020 to January 2021). No one wanted to relive that again from an emotional standpoint, and the league, quite frankly, can't deal with that again when it comes to its books.

Sabres alternate captain Kyle Okposo, the team's rep to the NHL Players Association, acknowledged that the last few days have been difficult. A text canceling practice Sunday was a major bummer. You just don't know what comes next.