Mike Harrington: Sabres want Craig Anderson back, but his return is no sure thing

He wants Anderson. Everyone around the Sabres does. It's no secret.

When I asked Anderson for his reaction to that notion on Tuesday, he lit the caution light with his answer. Retirement will at least be on the table for him again this offseason.

"My love for the game is undeniable but, selfishly, my family has to come first," Anderson said. "And I've put them on the back burner for several years now. So that's going to have to be a family decision where we have to sit down and really have a long conversation and figure out what makes the most sense ... "

Fair enough. It's well-known Anderson goes year to year. He did that last summer after spending most of the season on Washington's taxi squad before taking the Sabres' one-year, $750,000 offer. But Anderson's sons are now 11 and 8. His wife, Nicholle, had a highly publicized battle with a rare form of throat cancer during the 2016-17 season that saw Anderson lead Ottawa to Game 7 of the East final before losing in double overtime in Pittsburgh.

The Sabres absolutely should pay Anderson more to return next season, and they have the cap space for it. No reason why he shouldn't get a one-year deal for $1.5-$2 million to come back. But will that even matter?

