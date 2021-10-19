Mike Harrington: Sabres punch up in weight class and party on in latest knockout

After a sluggish first seven minutes, the Sabres came in waves. They wore the Canucks down.

"They have a really deep center core on that team," said Dylan Cozens, referring to matchups against Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller. "Obviously we had to shut them down and frustrate them. Just keep working down low and we know they'd get frustrated."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The visitors were toast after Skinner and Tage Thompson scored in a 23-second span early in the third period. The Skinner goal was a sickmitts special. Something you might have seen during his 40-goal season.

"We were excited for him. Great goal," said Kyle Okposo, who continues to look better than any time in his six years in Buffalo. "Not many guys in the world can spin around like that and tuck it top shelf."

"It was nice to see it go in, nice to contribute," said Skinner, still trying to shed the images of last year's seven-goal disaster.

The Sabres are 3-0 for the first time since 2008, in a tiny group at the top of the NHL after a week of the season. In the final couple of minutes, the crowd started serenading the Canucks with the "hey-hey goodbye" song, and then broke out into an original and very hip chant of "3-and-0, 3-and-0".