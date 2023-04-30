Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This is the second year in a row the Buffalo Sabres wanted their young players to go through a playoff grinder. And the second year in a row they're getting their wish.

Last year, it was mostly all about Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka. This year, Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen, Lukas Rousek are the main points of emphasis.

They're quick learners. After dropping the first two games of the series last weekend, the Rochester Amerks forced a decisive Game 5 in the AHL's North Division semifinals with Sunday's 4-0 win over the Syracuse Crunch before a jazzed-up crowd of 7,265 in Blue Cross Arena.

Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich flourishing in Rochester and ready for playoff debut A 5-foot-11, 171-pound winger, Kulich totaled 24 goals and 46 points in 62 games before a lower-body injury forced him to miss the opening two games of the Amerks’ playoff series against the Syracuse Crunch.

The Amerks were just 1-1-3 in their last five regular season meetings against the Crunch and the outlook for a quick playoff exit was bleak after Rochester scored just two goals in the two games up the Thruway.

But the Amerks found their mojo at home.

They used three power-play goals and a hat trick from captain Michael Mersch to post an 8-5 win here Friday in Game 3, but this game was much tighter.

It was not, however, bereft of scoring chances as Malcolm Subban and Syracuse's Max Legace were stellar in net, especially in several situations when pucks were on their doorsteps with multiple players pounding away at them trying to get control.

Kulich, a 24-goal man in the regular season in his age-18 season, opened the scoring at 3:38 of the first period with an absolute howitzer on a power play. Stepping into the puck from the right circle, he showed the nose for the puck and the monster shot the Sabres are looking forward to seeing next season.

Watch Kulich step forward and attack this puck as he sees it coming to him. Howitzer. https://t.co/5kwyEPlpX9 — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) April 30, 2023

And Kulich got one of the assists on Lawrence Pilut's goal from the point at 3:08 of the third. In between that, the teams had played nearly 40 minutes of scoreless hockey and it was intense. Subban made several key saves to keep the Crunch silent and keep his team in front.

Mason Jobst scored off a faceoff with 5:10 left and Tyson Kozak added an empty netter with 3:49 to go to end the suspense about the final result. All that was left was for Subban, a 20-game winner in the regular season, to press for his shutout. He made 31 saves to get it.

Rochester scored eight goals in the third period of the two games at home. That's called closing things out.

So it's the second year in a row the Amerks will be facing Game 5 of the second round on the road. They pulled out a big win last year at division champion Utica and will get the chance again Saturday at Upstate Medical Arena, the longtime Onondaga War Memorial.

They've got momentum for sure but the schedule sure kind of takes care of that. Minor-league owners love their weekend dates. We're going to wait six days for Game 5, much like the schedule of a college conference tournament, and it will take 15 days overall to play a five-game series.

Just another learning experience.