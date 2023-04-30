Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ROCHESTER – This is the second year in a row the Buffalo Sabres wanted their young players in the AHL to go through a playoff grinder. And the second year in a row they're getting their wish.

Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich flourishing in Rochester and ready for playoff debut A 5-foot-11, 171-pound winger, Kulich totaled 24 goals and 46 points in 62 games before a lower-body injury forced him to miss the opening two games of the Amerks’ playoff series against the Syracuse Crunch.

Last year, it was mostly all about Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka. This year, Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen and Lukas Rousek are the main points of emphasis.

They're quick learners. After dropping the first two games of the series last weekend, the Rochester Amerks forced a decisive Game 5 in the AHL's North Division semifinals with Sunday's 4-0 win over the Syracuse Crunch before a jazzed-up crowd of 7,286 in Blue Cross Arena.

Kulich scored the only goal the Amerks would need on a power play at 3:36 of the first period, pouncing on a loose puck and unleashing an absolute howitzer past Syracuse goalie Max Legace. Stepping into the play from the right circle, he showed the nose for the puck and the monster shot the Sabres are looking forward to seeing next season.

In just his second pro playoff game, the moment wasn't too big for Kulich.

"I just tried to shoot hard and close my eyes," said Kulich, taken a scant nine months ago with the 28th pick in the NHL draft in Montreal. "I know where I have to shoot. I just rip that.”

Watch Kulich step forward and attack this puck as he sees it coming to him. Howitzer. https://t.co/5kwyEPlpX9 — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) April 30, 2023

Kulich assisted on Lawrence Pilut's goal early in the third period that made it 2-0. Rosen had some good chances in tight and played a strong two-way game. Pilut led an experienced defense corps that made all kinds of plays in support of Malcolm Subban's first AHL postseason shutout.

The Amerks have their mojo back after going just 1-1-3 in their last five regular-season meetings against the Crunch and dropping the first two games of this series up the Thruway last week.

Kulich's return to the lineup from injury was a big reason. He watched both games in Syracuse and coach Seth Appert made sure he also watched early games in the Toronto-Tampa Bay series on television to understand how different playoff hockey can be.

" 'Don't just be a spectator. Don't be a fan. Learn,' " was Appert's message to Kulich. "You learn so many experiences you have to soak up and playoff hockey in North America is different.

"The better defensively he is, the more he has the puck. The more he has the puck, the more special things he can do. He has a knack for big moments. We saw the World Juniors, and he's not afraid of the stage at all."

What did Kulich learn from the TV time with the Leafs and Lightning and the in-person views of the Amerks?

"I have to be more and more physical and be quick, quick pass and still skating," he said. "It's so fun. Playoffs is best, the best moment for whole season. That's why we play."

The Amerks used three power-play goals and a hat trick from captain Michael Mersch to post an 8-5 win here Friday in Game 3, but this game was much tighter.

Subban was up for the challenge, making 31 saves for Rochester's shutout first in the playoffs by an Amerk since Ryan Miller blanked Hamilton in 2004.

Mason Jobst scored off a faceoff with 5:10 left and Tyson Kozak added an empty-netter with 3:49 to go to end the suspense about the final result. All that was left was for Subban, a 20-game winner in the regular season, to press for his shutout.

"The games can change quickly," said Subban. "... You've just got to try to dial it in. I just told myself to make the first save and try to cover the rebounds."

Rochester scored eight goals in the third period of the two games at home. That's called closing things out.

"There's something we talked about going into the third. No prevent defense," Appert said. "No sitting back, safe is death. Play on our front foot. And we play our best when we're in attack mode."

Subban had an uneven night at times Friday. He was a vacuum on rebounds in Game 4 and the Amerks had full faith in his game.

"Just happy that we got the win. It's the most important thing at this time of year," Subban said. "Doesn't matter if you win 7-5 or 1-0. It's all that matters."

So it's the second year in a row the Amerks will be facing Game 5 of the second round on the road. They pulled out a big win last year at division champion Utica and will get the chance again Saturday at Syracuse's Upstate Medical Arena, the classic barn long known as the Onondaga War Memorial.

They've got momentum for sure but the schedule kind of derails that. Minor-league owners love their weekend dates so we're going to wait six days for Game 5. It's much like the schedule of a college conference tournament, and it will take 15 days overall to play a five-game series.

Just another learning experience.

"What we saw this weekend, we utilized that time very well," Appert said. "From a rest standpoint, from a health standpoint, and then from some making some adjustments that were necessary.

"With Game 5, it's Game 7 really. They're special moments. And you have to earn the right to play in these Game 7-type moments and how fun this is. They're just tremendous things to get to be a part of. They're very special."