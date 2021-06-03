Mike Harrington: Sabres need to be forward-thinking with this top pick

It takes a long time for defensemen to become stalwarts in the NHL. Victor Hedman took five years after being taken No. 2 in 2009 to become an all-star for Tampa Bay. Miro Heiskanen was in the Stanley Cup final in his second year for Dallas in last September's Edmonton bubble. This year, he had a 27-point season and dropped from plus-14 to minus-9.

And we all know about Dahlin. Surely a large chunk of blame his nightmarish 2021 goes to former coach Ralph Krueger. But did you ever think in the hype of June 2018 that we'd be sitting here three years later and Dahlin would be the worst minus player in the NHL? And even as flawed as we all know the stat can be, worst in the league is still worst in the league.

Especially if you're trading Eichel, and even if you're not, don't Adams & Co. have to be looking at center Matthew Beniers, Power's Michigan teammate, as their top pick?

If they're looking for another sniper on the wing to join Quinn, wouldn't William Eklund of Sweden or Edmonton Oil Kings stud Dylan Guenther be better choices?

Sabres opt to not sign center Marcus Davidsson, a second-round draft choice in 2017 One of Jason Botterill’s first draft choices as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres is free to sign with another NHL team.

This is a draft that won't be able to evoke instant analysis. You normally look three to four years down the road in hockey anyway. But in 2021, when Covid limited schedules or wiped them out entirely in some leagues, it's going to take a long time to figure things out.