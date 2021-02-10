Mike Harrington: Sabres know lots of hockey is coming on their daunting schedule

"I mean, we're hockey players. We like playing hockey," Miller said in such a simple answer that meant so much. "And I think that's what we're here to do. Right? So every team is going to be going through the same thing. You've just got to handle it the best we can, come to the rink trying to get your recovery when you can and be ready to play."

When you're a hockey player, there's no such thing as load management. It has become a big deal in the NBA, with stars such as Carmelo Anthony and Kawhi Leonard turning it into a way of life and periodically sitting out games to keep their bodies fresh.

But you seriously wonder how the Sabres and other teams are going to do this.

"This is what you prepare all summer for. This is what makes being a competitor," said captain Jack Eichel, who stood tall as the leader of this group during his impressive video call with reporters Wednesday. "I don't personally believe in the load management part of things. Obviously you get fatigue, but that's just part of it. ... For me, I always feel better the more I'm playing. The more games we play, the more times on the ice, that's when I start to feel my best.