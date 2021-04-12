Mike Harrington: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams gets underwhelming return in late-night Taylor Hall deal

Hall obviously isn't the same player as his 39-goal, 93-point Hart campaign in New Jersey three years ago. Injuries cut his numbers to 11 and 16 goals, respectively, the last two seasons. This year, his numbers declined even further thanks to a measly shooting percentage of 2.3%

Two goals on 88 shots! That's a heck of a regression. It's either going to turn around quickly on Boston's second line or it's going to continue and show his career is on a significant downward slide.

Those numbers are why Adams probably figured he had to cut bait now. Still, they don't explain what Adams was doing parting with Lazar, a more-than-serviceable center, to get a pedestrian player such as Bjork.

It's certainly not money. Bjork is signed for two more seasons with a cap hit of $1.6 million per season, while Lazar is signed only through next year at $800,000. Lazar is a center. Maybe Adams felt the emergence of Casey Mittelstadt made Lazar more expendable. And that by next season, Arttu Ruotsalainen can be playing down the middle, too.

Adams can say he now has 10 picks in the 2021 draft. Maybe the long-range play here is another trade Monday or in the summer. It could be putting picks together to get back in the first round for another selection in addition to the top-3 slot the Sabres are going to get.