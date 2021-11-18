Mike Harrington: Sabres gave signs a total stinker was coming and they delivered

The final shots on goal were a deceiving 33-26, closed from 32-18 in garbage time. Shot attempts were 61-47. In the last two games? The Sabres are in arrears in those two categories, 79-45 and 135-78.

What should they do heading forward? Don't expect any panic. They're 7-7-2 now, and it's easy to overlook the fact they entered Thursday two points out of a playoff spot. Yes, two. They're not remotely close to the basement of the NHL the whole world thought they would be through training camp.

Lineup wise, they've probably gotten a tad stale, as Granato has kept the forward lines and defense pairs mostly intact for a few weeks now. Injuries have hurt for sure – Victor Olofsson, Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju – but a good shakeup at practice the next couple days seems worthwhile. On defense, Will Butcher seems lost and might need a taste of the press box popcorn. They have to find the speed game they played in October, and it would be nice if they would start putting passes on the tape again, instead of in their teammates' skates.

I doubt you're going to see any big moves out of Rochester. It's not time for Jack Quinn or JJ Peterka, yet. Nor Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. It might be worth giving Casey Fitzgerald a look on defense instead of Butcher, who is showing why New Jersey was so willing to dump him for a few bags of pucks.