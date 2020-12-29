Mike Harrington: Sabres forced to embrace challenge of daunting division

Probably. There's clearly more depth at forward and more options at defense, although a rise to prominence by Rasmus Dahlin in his third season is really what the club is banking on the most.

Krueger, of course, has plenty of experience in short camps with national teams in Switzerland, with Team Europe in the 2016 World Cup and with the 2013 Edmonton Oilers in the lockout season. That will help some, but this is going to be a markedly different camp.

This is bigger than hockey, of course. The NHL is trying to operate in the midst of a global pandemic. The Sabres will operate with the backdrop of no one expecting much from them.

"This is going to be a season where flexibility, spontaneity and an open mind are going to be really important," Krueger said. "Because we do not know exactly what the rules will be in two weeks, four weeks or six weeks."

Krueger said this would be an even bigger challenge had he been in last year's debut season with the Sabres, when he was just trying to build relationships with his new players. Coaches are not even allowed to be with players until Thursday's testing sessions. There will be fewer practices because of all the two-game series and back-to-backs. Rest will be paramount.

"It's it's going to be complicated, but we will deal with it to the best of our ability," Krueger said. "Overall a challenge, but I love adventures – and we're all going on one, that's for sure."

