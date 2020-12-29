Mike Harrington: Sabres forced to embrace challenge of daunting division

You can't accuse new Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams of being any sort of Pollyanna. That Stanley Cup on his resume from the 2006 Carolina Hurricanes has plenty of pull.
The Pride of Clarence knows what it takes to win on the ice. Does he know what it takes from the front office? As an ex-player, he's probably always had opinions, and now it's time to see how they translate.
Adams took over his new gig in June and quickly went to work on closing the Sabres' gap to the postseason. Let's not forget that this club was one win away from the making the NHL's return-to-play tournament over the summer. And the planning for this season had to be about finding a way to climb past the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens and see how close they could pull to the aging Boston Bruins and offense-heavy Toronto Maple Leafs.
Throw in Taylor Hall, Eric Staal and some depth additions and things started to make sense. Then the pandemic got in the way and the NHL had to call an audible. The divisions were scrambled.
Bottom line from this view: The Sabres got screwed. Just when they're trying to avoid equaling the NHL record of 10 consecutive years out of the playoffs.
Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington and the Islanders? Eight times apiece? Those 16 games against the Rangers and Devils aren't enough of a cushion, especially since because teams probably feel the same way about the Sabres.
"We understand geography and we're excited about it," Adams insisted Tuesday on his pre-training camp video call with reporters. "So I think it's a challenging division. It's more of a mindset that we go into this season embracing the unique opportunity we have in front of us."
Obviously, Adams isn't going to publicly acknowledge any misgivings. It was important he put on the right face. Coach Ralph Krueger did likewise on his call, saying multiple times, "We are continuing a story, not beginning a story."
True to a point. Although I think a new general manager makes for quite a different story than some of the things Jason Botterill was talking about in May.
Cozens won't be available to coach Ralph Krueger when the Sabres' training camp begins Thursday in Buffalo.
The players hit the ice Friday. New Year's Day. Forget 2020 and get to 2021. Nearly 10 months after we last saw them in KeyBank Center. This is going to be a training camp on fast-forward toward Opening Night on Jan. 14.
If you haven't studied the schedule yet, I suggest you do so because you've never seen anything like it. It's baseball-like, with 24 two-game series and one three-gamer making up 51 of the 56 games. The Sabres' first 22 games consist of 11 two-game series, with three of them against the Capitals.
"We're going from from 9 1/2 months of no hockey to 10 games in the month of January," Krueger said. "So it will need to be a team effort. Everybody will need to pitch in to get us going."
Adams agreed managing the season will fall to more than just the coaches and players. It's going to entail all of hockey operations, including the team's sport science staff, to navigate the pandemic and the bizarre schedule it has spawned.
"This is an amazing opportunity," Adams said. "We get to wake up every day and compete with the top teams in the league and challenge ourselves. The old saying is 'iron sharpens iron,' right? We're gonna get better through this. And I think that's something to embrace. That's the mindset of the players that we want to have."
In analyzing the 56-game big picture, Krueger said the onus is on the coaching staff to get an edge on the opponents. You want to win as many of the eight-game series against each opponent.
"With all the distractions around the testing and the lack of fans and all the things that are not normal for us, why not have the season also being a completely refreshing kind of approach?" Krueger said. "We're going into some no-man's land here."
Adams noted the NHL is a major matchup league, especially with teams able to manipulate line juggling to their advantage when they're home and holding the last change. But he said the Sabres didn't get caught up building a roster solely meant to attack the Atlantic.
"We were trying to improve our roster overall, knowing that ultimately you have to take this in steps," he said. "You have to improve as a team. ... We've created more depth, we've created a better matchup team for the ability to do that, on the road at home."
Probably. There's clearly more depth at forward and more options at defense, although a rise to prominence by Rasmus Dahlin in his third season is really what the club is banking on the most.
Krueger, of course, has plenty of experience in short camps with national teams in Switzerland, with Team Europe in the 2016 World Cup and with the 2013 Edmonton Oilers in the lockout season. That will help some, but this is going to be a markedly different camp.
This is bigger than hockey, of course. The NHL is trying to operate in the midst of a global pandemic. The Sabres will operate with the backdrop of no one expecting much from them.
"This is going to be a season where flexibility, spontaneity and an open mind are going to be really important," Krueger said. "Because we do not know exactly what the rules will be in two weeks, four weeks or six weeks."
Krueger said this would be an even bigger challenge had he been in last year's debut season with the Sabres, when he was just trying to build relationships with his new players. Coaches are not even allowed to be with players until Thursday's testing sessions. There will be fewer practices because of all the two-game series and back-to-backs. Rest will be paramount.
"It's it's going to be complicated, but we will deal with it to the best of our ability," Krueger said. "Overall a challenge, but I love adventures – and we're all going on one, that's for sure."