Mike Harrington: Sabres finally find their heart at home to end ugly streaks

Ranch goes with chicken wings, pigs do fly, Brett Hull's goal really doesn't count.

And the Buffalo Sabres can actually win a hockey game.

Seriously. It happened Wednesday night in KeyBank Center. I realize this wasn't momentous enough for thousands of you to someday claim you were there, so you'll have to take this corner's word for it.

The Wraparound: Sabres finally win, snap 18-game skid with 6-goal effort Sam Reinhart, Curtis Lazar, Steven Fogarty, Casey Mittelstadt and Brandon Montour found the net to help Buffalo snap a historic 18-game winless streak with a 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers inside KeyBank Center.

The 18-game winless streak -- the longest in the NHL in the post-2005 shootout era -- is over. The 11-game home winless streak is also history, one shy of equaling the franchise record.

Give the Sabres full marks for their 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, a victory that essentially was three games in the making after the Sabres frittered away third-period leads against the Flyers here Monday and Saturday in Boston.

Things have been particularly egregious at home, where the Sabres were 2-11-3 and had not won since Jan. 30. They were last in the NHL at 1.63 goals per game at home and a shocking 0.88 per game at 5 on 5. Patently absurd.

Frankly, it's been a good thing for this team there have been no fans around. I can hear the booing. But maybe they've missed the motivation. There's just nothing in the way of atmosphere without the masses.