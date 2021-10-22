Mike Harrington: Sabres' effort was there, but that's not enough against an elite opponent

The Sabres outshot the Bruins 36-26 in the game and held a 66-40 advantage in shot attempts. But after winning 54% of the faceoffs in their first three games, they were at just 37% in this one (17-29). They also went 0 for 4 on the power play and gave up their first power-play goal of the season.

Rasmus Dahlin played a team-high 25:04, but had some troubling moments with the puck, especially in the first period. He got schooled behind the net on the game's opening goal by Marchand, who fed Pastrnak in front for the one-timer past Craig Anderson that was all the Bruins would need.

(An aside: The memo to crack down on cross-checking didn't reach referees Dean Morton and Kevin Pollock prior to this one. Marchand got away with one on Dahlin.)

"A lot of chances they created, we kind of made a bad play and they got the chances," Victor Olofsson said. "It's going to be like that against those teams. It was a big 'learner' for us, for sure."

Dylan Cozens has wondrous talent, but he's 20. He's not there yet. He had six shots on goal and eight attempts in the game. Couldn't dent the net. He actually beat Ullmark five-hole on one first-period play, only to see the puck hit Ullmark's back pad and skitter out, rather than deflect in.