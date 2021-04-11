Mike Harrington: Sabres doing their jobs, now it's time for GM Kevyn Adams to do his

The Wraparound: Sabres' third-period surge completes comeback win Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund scored goals only 25 seconds apart late in the third period, and Casey Mittelstadt added an empty-netter to help the Sabres complete a 5-3 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Perhaps. Save for that clunker on Wednesday against New Jersey, you could say the last nine games have all had a lot of good moments in them and the Sabres are 4-3-2 in that stretch. Pretty good when you consider they had won six of the 32 games before it. Jack Eichel, Jake McCabe and Will Borgen have been out, injured for all of it, Dylan Cozens has missed most of it and Taylor Hall has been sitting, waiting for his inevitable trade.

Young players have been doing the bulk of the work and they're still learning what all this business stuff is. They'll see plenty more on Monday. Eric Staal and Brandon Montour are already gone, Hall is sure to follow and there's a good chance they won't be alone. The Sabres will be in Boston on a CBA day off and the phones will be buzzing.

"I'm a pretty big hockey nerd so I'll be following, but it's not an easy day," acknowledged veteran winger Kyle Okposo. "Especially in the situation that we're in. I think there's times where in this industry, people forget that the players on our team are human beings and have emotions and have families.