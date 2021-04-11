Mike Harrington: Sabres doing their jobs, now it's time for GM Kevyn Adams to do his

The Sabres played their game Sunday in Philadelphia like they were locked in and not distracted by all the trade chatter swirling around them. And their interim coach apparently was as well.
When I asked Don Granato on his postgame video call if it was going to be easier to lead his club starting Tuesday in Boston once all the trade deadline rumors and comings and goings were complete, he was immune to the thought. He was all about the next game on the schedule, about the players "hitting the reset button" when they take the ice Tuesday and about his team building confidence from its play no matter the results.
In the adrenalin rush of the team's biggest comeback win of the season, the coach is excused for not immediately thinking of something that's mostly in the purview of the general manager. An aside here: I said in the question "no matter what happens tomorrow" without specifically mentioning the deadline. In the video call world, it a took a minute to get the mic back to steer Granato to the subject before it clicked in.
"The deadline didn't feel like it distracted us. ... I didn't see it or feel it," Granato said after the 5-3 shocker over the Flyers. "They still look like they had excitement and they still looked like they were in the moment, whether they were asked to focus in a meeting or a drill in practice. So they still looked engaged to me. I don't expect it to be any different."
Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund scored goals only 25 seconds apart late in the third period, and Casey Mittelstadt added an empty-netter to help the Sabres complete a 5-3 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Perhaps. Save for that clunker on Wednesday against New Jersey, you could say the last nine games have all had a lot of good moments in them and the Sabres are 4-3-2 in that stretch. Pretty good when you consider they had won six of the 32 games before it. Jack Eichel, Jake McCabe and Will Borgen have been out, injured for all of it, Dylan Cozens has missed most of it and Taylor Hall has been sitting, waiting for his inevitable trade.
Young players have been doing the bulk of the work and they're still learning what all this business stuff is. They'll see plenty more on Monday. Eric Staal and Brandon Montour are already gone, Hall is sure to follow and there's a good chance they won't be alone. The Sabres will be in Boston on a CBA day off and the phones will be buzzing.
Support Local Journalism
"I'm a pretty big hockey nerd so I'll be following, but it's not an easy day," acknowledged veteran winger Kyle Okposo. "Especially in the situation that we're in. I think there's times where in this industry, people forget that the players on our team are human beings and have emotions and have families.
"When you get traded, it's not just, 'Oh, he got dealt to that place' and that's it. There's a lot that goes into it. And there's a lot that goes into becoming a team and having relationships with people. So it's not an easy day for the guys that do get moved. But I understand it's part of the business and as we continue to mature as a team, guys will be used to that as well."
There has to be several teams thinking they need to make some moves like the ones Tampa Bay pulled off last season, Mike Harrington says.
There's some chemistry building on this club, players clearly enjoying the game again now that they're free from the shackles of Ralph Kreuger's defense-first plod up and down the ice. But new players or departures can disrupt that mix. The work will have to remain hard for things to keep going well.
"I don't think on the ice it should really change," said winger Jeff Skinner, who scored a wonderfully greasy game-tying goal. "If guys have families or off the ice, those kinds of aspects come into play more. And I think that's what sort of makes a little bit of more of an uneasy time. ... You come to practice every day and you try to get better. Just like today, you come to the game, everyone knows the date. But you don't think about that when you're on the ice. You're trying to win the game."
Once the buzzer went off Sunday in Wells Fargo Center, all eyes turned to GM Kevyn Adams. The Columbus Blue Jackets got the first-round pick they wanted for captain Nick Foligno from Toronto. It's widely known that's what Adams wants for Hall. Will he deliver? TSN's Darren Dreger said Sunday night that the Hall sweepstakes was down to three unnamed teams. If the Sabres are retaining half of Hall's $8 million cap hit, what will that be worth to someone?
There's more to watch when it comes to Adams, too. Is there a chance for a real hockey trade right now, sort of like Jason Botterill's acquisition of Dominik Kahun last year? Can Adams get some prospects who are closer to the NHL than just stockpiling draft picks (although I realize those picks could turn into something else down the road)?
And in other news, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said Saturday night that the Sabres are working to get goalie Linus Ullmark signed to an extension. That should be a huge priority right now, and the Ullmark camp has all the leverage in this one. Updating the numbers you've seen a lot lately: After a 40-save victory, Ullmark is 9-6-3 on the worst team in hockey and everyone else who has played goal for the Sabres this is year is 1-19-3. Pay the man. Right now. Before you lose him in free agency and have an even bigger problem on your hands.
Three times in the last two meetings, Buffalo has scored a pair of goals against the Flyers in a span of 45 seconds or less. It happened twice Sunday, including late in the third period. So which team was which? One was in a playoff push, the other just getting to the deadline. The roles looked reversed. The Sabres didn't look distracted at all.
Memo to the GM: The coach and the players are doing their job. A lot of them are new to this. You're new to your gig, too. Show us what you've got.