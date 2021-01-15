Mike Harrington: Sabres coach Ralph Krueger needs to make quick pivot with Jeff Skinner

What we have with Jeff Skinner is the chicken and the egg.
I say he's got to play better. You say he can't do much with the players he's with (no offense to Curtis Lazar and Riley Sheahan). I say they paid Skinner $9 million a year, he should be able to make plays. You say, again, he can't do much with the players he's with. I say he was invisible during training camp, you say that shouldn't matter. Then why have camp if that's the case?
Around and around we go. Where we stop, nobody knows.
This corner is not a fan of the daily crabbing from fans about what line Skinner is playing on. What's far more important is this: In six periods over two games, Skinner's play has gotten progressively better and what he showed Friday night against Washington has to give Ralph Krueger lots of food for thought.
One problem with a 56-game season is it's a sprint. There's not nearly the time to let rhythms build and for things to evolve. You have to make decisions fast and, if the need arises, pivot away from them fast.
That's where Krueger is now. Krueger stubbornly wouldn't put Skinner with Jack Eichel last season – after Skinner scored 40 goals on Eichel's wing two years ago. That spot is gone now, taken by Taylor Hall. But Krueger pivoted in the third period Friday and put Sam Reinhart with Hall and Eichel in place of Tage Thompson.
And when Hall left for a couple of shifts after taking a puck to the mouth he had Skinner on that line.
It seems simple really. Monday in Philadelphia, Krueger needs to roll Hall-Eichel-Reinhart and Skinner with Eric Staal and Victor Olofsson. Don't overthink it.
Skinner had a lousy training camp and Thompson had a really good one, leading Krueger to start the season with Thompson on the top line and Skinner on the fourth one. I get it.
But the game is already proving to be too big in that spot for Thompson, who was dropped a line during Friday's 2-1 loss to Washington. Skinner, meanwhile, had his feet moving and was a pest in the Caps' zone all night. But he only played 11 minutes at even strength, well short of the total of Thompson (16:13) and even newcomers Tobias Rieder (12:36) and Cody Eakin (12:11).
Skinner got 3:29 on the power play and didn't score. Of course, nobody else did either. But one of the league's top 5-on-5 scorers in recent seasons simply has to get more time at even strength if the Sabres want any bang for their buck.
What worked for Skinner on Friday?
"I feel like I'm a pretty decent player. Maybe that could be a part of it," he said cryptically. "Second game of the season. Haven't played in 10 months but I'm pretty confident in what I can do in this league, how I can produce and how it can help the team, and our whole line played well."
Then what do you need to show the coach?
"The conversations between coaches and players in my opinion should be kept in the room," he said. "I think personally I feel like that's the way it should go. My job is to play hockey. His job is to worry about 23 guys and making a lineup. A lot more than me. I'm focused on trying to help the team win as much as I can."
Krueger was diplomatic. He doesn't coach in a vacuum. And he didn't only score 14 goals last season, Skinner did. Still, Krueger knows what the talking points are about his team. And it was pretty obvious listening to Skinner they've had The Talk a lot the last couple of seasons.
"Where Jeff lands in the whole thing, we've got a couple of days here to regroup and we will make some changes in the lineup," Krueger said. "... I have to look at the group as a whole and how it comes together. The important thing is that Jeff showed us a level today that we need to hold as an expectation every night and then we'll see how it evolves."
There are flags around Skinner that are hard to ignore. Most games in the league with no playoff appearances among active players. Carolina in the East final the year after it traded him to Buffalo – only getting Cliff Pu in return.
Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour, of course, captained them to their 2006 Stanley Cup so he knows what it takes to win. He clearly didn't think Skinner had it.
By the end of last season, it didn't seem that GM Jason Botterill and Krueger were on the same page on certain items. You wonder how the GM who gave out an eight-year, $72 million deal felt about his first-year coach not playing a 40-goal scorer with Eichel, let alone even further down the lineup.
That little issue, of course, is gone now with Botterill out of the way. Kevyn Adams isn't going to tell Krueger where to play Skinner to justify a trade. And Krueger has a deeper forward lineup to work with. It's not bad to have guys who can score on lines 3-4. Have you watched the playoffs the last few years?
But where this team is right now, let's see Skinner get the chance and see if he produces. And if he doesn't put the puck in the net, he'll have no gripe. Nor will any of you.