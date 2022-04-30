Mike Harrington: Sabres carry a good vibe into the offseason but have to keep pushing forward

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ah, locker cleanout day. It has given us some of the Buffalo Sabres' greatest hits of recent years.

Who could ever forget Ryan O'Reilly losing his love for game? Jack Eichel's multiple seasons of wondering when things would change and finally announcing the famous "disconnect" that ultimately led to his departure in November? Or Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen openly pondering if they could stick it out through another rebuild? You really couldn't blame them for saying no mas.

When you don't make the playoffs for 11 straight years, this is generally a bad, bad day. So it has taken a long time for the Sabres to have the kind of feel-good vibe they had Saturday in KeyBank Center.

This is the first season through this entire playoff drought that players, coaches, fans and even media are bummed we've hit a finish line and aren't saying good riddance to it all.

After going 16-30-8 through the season's first five months that were marked by a slew of injuries and Covid-19 issues, the Sabres finally got healthy and figured out how they needed to play.

From March 2 on, they went 16-9-3, a .625 points percentage that was 12th in the NHL. The log included eight wins over playoff teams (three against Toronto), plus the victory in the Eichel return against the Vegas Golden Knights.

You might say that portends great things. Well, I was on a podcast Friday hosted by legendary Toronto radio host Bob McCown, and he was adamant that you have to watch for fool's gold in these spots.

The theory is that victories in March and April hockey games by teams long out of the playoff race equate to victories in September by baseball teams facing a similar fate.

In this case, however, you wonder if the Sabres can be an outlier. Especially since their entire core will be back next season.

Presented with the viewpoint Saturday, alternate captain Kyle Okposo offered why he felt it doesn't hold with this team.

"In thinking about it over the last couple of months, how we played and how we prepared for games was exactly like you do when you're in the race," Okposo said. "There was no, 'Oh, we're going to be good because we're playing loose.' That's not how we played. And that's what translates. When you play loose, and you just are like, 'OK, there's no pressure and we're just going to win some games because we're gonna outskill teams,' I think that's what doesn't translate.

"When you watch us play, that's not what we did. We grinded. We played the right way. It was frustrating (for opponents). If something didn't happen, it wasn't just like, 'Oh yeah, whatever. We just lost another meaningless game.' We all took it personally. And that's what you do when you're a good team."

You noticed the difference. Fans came back into the building. Interest built up. There was a buzz in the stands and on the ice. At times, the Sabres were downright relentless.

"These fans are smart. They're smart fans. They see it. You can't fool them," Okposo said. "I had a coach that always told me that fan sitting up in the 300 level is eating popcorn and he's going to see everything and you can't fool them. They're smart and they see what's going on, so I'm hoping that they're going to continue to see it and we're going to earn their trust and their loyalty back."

The Sabres finished 32-39-11. Picked to finish dead last everywhere, they were fifth in the Atlantic. That's their best division showing in an 82-game season since 2012. They finished 11th in the East, also their best showing in 10 years, and 24th overall when it seemed like the whole world ticketed them for 32nd during training camp. They scored their most goals since 2011, the last playoff season.

Definite baby steps. It seems like at long last this franchise has the right coach and the right general manager. Now comes the hard part: Getting into legitimate contention.

The reality check everyone has to have is that the Sabres finished 25 points out of the last East wild-card slot this season.

All eight East playoff teams had 100 points this year for the first time in history, and Alex Tuch said he feels teams like the Sabres can cut into that discrepancy next season. Tuch's career has kind of gone out of order. His first year in Vegas, he was thrust into the Stanley Cup final when he should have been on an expansion team building with young talent. Now with the Sabres, he's on that team destined to climb the ladder.

Tuch said it's not completely the same, because several players have been here for a few years, but he admitted this team has a building-from-ground-zero feel.

"There are a lot of guys who have been in this city, and I think those are the guys that have kind of wanted to kind of wipe the slate clean and really build something special here," Tuch said. "It's been a lot of fun. We've enjoyed each other a lot. ... we're looking at this as a proud organization that hasn't had too much success in the past. And we're looking to get back to that."

Rasmus Dahlin, whose All-Star season befitted his draft position of 2018, said the last two months should send a message league-wide.

"We were here to compete and find a way to play together," Dahlin said. "That's a thing we have to just keep pushing and keep getting better: When (opponents) get to Buffalo, it's not going to be easy."

The kids all over the lineup mean everything to this club's future. That makes it even more appropriate to pull out a Dr. Seuss classic at this point. You know the quote. Don't cry because it's over (other than Rick Jeanneret's career, of course). Smile because it happened. All of it.

Remember Tuch's theft of Eichel for that empty-net goal. The punkings of the Leafs, especially outdoors in Hamilton. The huge comeback in Chicago. The overtime win in Calgary. The double celebrations of RJ. The 71 goals of Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner. The debut of Owen Power. And so much more.

There's a real chance we'll look back at this season as a key transition point, the '21-22 Sabres equating to the '04-05 lockout-season Amerks that featured Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek, Jason Pominville, Derek Roy and Paul Gaustad.

You know what happened next. Let's see if history repeats.

