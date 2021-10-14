Mike Harrington: Sabres' box office might take the biggest hit from another non-playoff year

The won-loss record and the border are just two reasons. Just over 400 accounts dropped because of the vaccination mandate and the team is clamping down on the broker market.

The Sabres are no longer partnering with a bevy of secondary sellers as they did to push seats in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Back then, around 3,000 seats were in brokers' hands and that number has been pared down to under 900. The Sabres also are not papering the house, with fewer than 100 complimentary tickets spread out for opening night. That figure has been appreciably higher the last several years.

All of those factors will cut the overall attendance figure. None of the three preseason games had more than 7,000 tickets distributed. The Sabres have never averaged under 13,000 per game since KeyBank Center opened in 1996. It seems highly unlikely they get close to that number this year.

"Our sport is entertaining, We need to play with passion and the energy," coach Don Granato said Wednesday. " ... You have to earn respect. And it has to be re-earned every single day in our business. And we want players that know that, accept that but love that. They love the job that they're doing so much they'll be like yeah, dammit, we'll take on this task. That was a big part of when I took over, I just think we need to play an exciting, energetic style and things will fall where they may."