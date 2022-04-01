Mike Harrington: RJ gets his 'beautiful noise' on amazing night in Sabres history

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The game was something as well. When Peyton Krebs banged home a Dylan Cozens rebound less than three minutes into the first period, the old barn exploded. Krebs called the crowd "electric" and he was so pumped he did a Lambeau Leap into the glass. Tage Thompson had two goals to get his total to 30. Remember, a lot of these young guys have never seen the building like this. In the third period, the fans did the Wave and unleashed pounding versions of "Let's Go Buff-a-lo."

"It's a big difference. It changes the game for us," Thompson said. "We get momentum swings and feed off that energy and that noise."

We know it can be like this every night because we've seen it. Jeanneret says it can be like this again. And soon.

"I know that we were talking down there tonight with the alumni saying that this club is getting pretty good pretty quick," Jeanneret said. "It's not going to happen this year. But I'd be very surprised and very disappointed if they're not in the playoffs next year. I'm not saying winning the Cup, I'm saying if they're not in the playoffs."

Why so sure? Easy.