Mike Harrington: Re-signing Craig Anderson doesn't remotely mean Sabres are done looking for goaltending help

The calendar is flipping to July 1. Sabres fans need to stop flipping out about the re-signing of Craig Anderson.
Free agency is nearly two weeks away. Trades can happen all summer. Training camp is a full 2 1/2 months away. Did we not learn from the Jack Eichel saga how patient and measured a general manager Kevyn Adams can be when assessing multiple possibilities?
The Sabres announced Thursday that Anderson, 41, has signed another one-year deal, at a doubling of his salary to $1.5 million, and from this view, I can assure you Anderson won't match his age and start half the games in the 82-game schedule.
You can fully expect the Sabres to sign or trade for another veteran goalie on a one- or two-year deal and put that netminder with Anderson while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen develops some more. Will they go with three goalies in Buffalo? Doubt it. From this view, I would go with Luukkonen, but the fact remains the Sabres feel he needs more development. Especially since he missed the entire playoff run in Rochester. That was a big loss, not playing in any of the 10 high-pressure games the Amerks went through in the three rounds of the Calder Cup playoffs.
The veteran goaltender, who said in May he would ponder retirement, has signed a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season, the club announced Thursday morning.
One way to chart it out: The next signee gets 40-45 starts, Anderson gets 20-25 and Luukkonen works his way to 10-15 games in the NHL while getting the bulk of the work in Rochester.
Again, not the way I would do it, but the way I expect them to do it. And since Adams took over, the Sabres have shown a pretty good handle on player development, so they have to get some runway here.
So who might the "next signee" be? Adams doesn't seem likely to go past two years for a goalie, lest he block the path for Luukkonen or Northeastern University star Devon Levi. That would likely preclude big-ticket free agent shopping for goalies like St. Louis' Ville Husso or Toronto's Jack Campbell. The view from this corner in free agency continues to be a two-year deal at solid coin for Dallas' Braden Holtby, the Stanley Cup champion in Washington four years ago, or perhaps a call or two to Pittsburgh's Casey DeSmith or Winnipeg's Eric Comrie.
On the trade market, there could be multiple options, such as Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders, James Reimer of San Jose or Alexandar Georgiev of the Rangers.
"(The Anderson signing) doesn't change anything in terms of the conversations that we're having right now in looking at different options," Adams said Thursday during a pre-draft briefing in KeyBank Center. "We have to be in on every conversation. We have to be open to every possible scenario, which we are."
Last I checked, there aren't 32 No. 1 goalies in this league anymore, or anything close to that. The Colorado Avalanche just won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night with Darcy Kuemper in goal, and he had a .902 save percentage in the playoffs. There are a finite number of elite goalies around when you talk about the likes of Andrei Vasilevskiy or Igor Shesterkin. And you never really know what might happen in the postseason, as regular season stars like Husso and Jacob Markstrom of Calgary crumbled under the playoff heat.
You seriously have to wonder if goaltending is getting to be as much of a lightning-in-a-bottle feeling as building a bullpen is in baseball.
If they stay put in their current slot at No. 9, the Buffalo Sabres will have their lowest first-round pick since 2012 when they select next Thursday night in Montreal.
People crabbing about Anderson's stats (17-12-2, 3.12/.897) simply weren't around the team to see the impact he had, and the Sabres have been a franchise without intangibles for far too long. Anderson was like having another coach on the ice or in the dressing room. He was the perfect personality for a team full of wide-eyed youngsters. He played some terrific hockey in October before his neck injury in San Jose that derailed his season, and got back to that for some more wins in March and April.
"It says a lot about Craig and his family, and also how he feels about the coaching staff, the players, the organization," Adams said, that Anderson put off retirement to return. "Because I don't know if this time last year if he thought maybe this could be one year, but I think he had fun and he sees something special building. He even said to me, 'In all my years of playing, I don't know if I've enjoyed myself more than I did last year.' "
Adams has full faith in Luukkonen, as well.
"I liked the way he fought through different things in American Hockey League last year," the GM said. "And even in terms of a goal might go in, he didn't get small and defeated. He actually got a presence about him that 'I'm going stop the next puck.' And I think that's a maturation that I wanted to see out of him."
It remains to be seen what happens with Michigan's Erik Portillo, who is unsigned like Levi, but seemingly not as interested in the Sabres' organization. You wonder if he's a trade chip in the next couple of weeks. Adams clearly loves Levi, whom he acquired in last year's Sam Reinhart trade. Remember, Portillo was a Jason Botterill draft pick.
Adams is more than fine with Levi returning to school as perhaps the top goalie in the NCAA and dealing with all the pressure that entails.
"I've watched him quite a bit, dating back to before we made the trade, then watching him this year," Adams said. "Not just the way he handles himself on the ice, but his maturity and his self awareness and evaluation of his own game and what he works on. Just very impressive. So I get excited. Sure, you want everything right now, and you want that to happen. But the one thing I do know is you have to be patient in terms of committing to the plan, I'm sticking with it."
The plan in goal is ongoing. Bringing Craig Anderson back isn't the end. It's just a piece.