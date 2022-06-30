Mike Harrington: Re-signing Craig Anderson doesn't remotely mean Sabres are done looking for goaltending help

"I liked the way he fought through different things in American Hockey League last year," the GM said. "And even in terms of a goal might go in, he didn't get small and defeated. He actually got a presence about him that 'I'm going stop the next puck.' And I think that's a maturation that I wanted to see out of him."

It remains to be seen what happens with Michigan's Erik Portillo, who is unsigned like Levi, but seemingly not as interested in the Sabres' organization. You wonder if he's a trade chip in the next couple of weeks. Adams clearly loves Levi, whom he acquired in last year's Sam Reinhart trade. Remember, Portillo was a Jason Botterill draft pick.

Adams is more than fine with Levi returning to school as perhaps the top goalie in the NCAA and dealing with all the pressure that entails.

"I've watched him quite a bit, dating back to before we made the trade, then watching him this year," Adams said. "Not just the way he handles himself on the ice, but his maturity and his self awareness and evaluation of his own game and what he works on. Just very impressive. So I get excited. Sure, you want everything right now, and you want that to happen. But the one thing I do know is you have to be patient in terms of committing to the plan, I'm sticking with it."

The plan in goal is ongoing. Bringing Craig Anderson back isn't the end. It's just a piece.