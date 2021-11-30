Mike Harrington: Rasmus Dahlin is a flashpoint for Sabres' defensive woes

Sabres Notebook: Dustin Tokarski's status unclear after shot to head in practice In other news, Casey Mittelstadt and Mark Jankowski were on forward lines at Tuesday's practice, making it likely they will play in Thursday's game at Florida.

It's been a long time since I heard a crowd audibly groan that much over a single play. There were almost no boos, just collective disbelief.

"Not good. Two goals in the beginning there, it's my fault," Dahlin said Tuesday. "And then that just can't happen. So a bad start. I try to get back to the game. (Stuff) happens, but that can't happen in the future. I will make sure it's not gonna happen. You just start to go back to simple stuff. And it's a battle, a mental battle, but it's a learning process. For sure, I learned a couple things from last night."

Dahlin is still only 21, young in life but not in hockey. We're talking a player who has played 200-plus games in the NHL. And now you're talking a $6 million a year player, too. That ups the ante substantially.

"It's really challenging for any player that was selected where he was selected, comes into the league and has a reputation," said coach Don Granato. "He had a great, amazing reputation before he ever played a game. Think of the expectations that are heaped on guys that are No. 1 picks. When you don't have experience, you try to live up to that expectation because you hear the noise and you hear the comparisons and he's not compared to another defenseman in our league, he's compared to the absolute best defensemen in the league."

