Mike Harrington: Ralph Krueger's buzzwords made no impact on his players

Farewell to The System, whatever it was supposed to be.
Farewell to The Principles, which were clearly never adhered to by the players.
Farewell to Synergy, another of Ralph Krueger's infamous buzzwords.
General Manager Kevyn Adams will speak to the media at 11:30 a.m.
Krueger's shelf life expired in stunningly quick fashion with the Buffalo Sabres after just 97 games as his firing was mercifully announced Wednesday morning. These players, many of whom have been through this before, quit on yet another coach. This recent stretch felt much worse than the final days of Dan Bylsma and Phil Housley.
The Sabres should be firing about 20 players here, but we know how this goes with any team: The coach always takes the fall in these situations.
And there's plenty of blame to be directed at Krueger.
Krueger's hire was hailed as out of the box and overdue by the oogling Canadian media when it came in 2019. Krueger, remember, was fired via Skype by the Edmonton Oilers in 2013 after just one lockout-shortened season. Clearly, he made a lot of media pals north of the border by being a background source for Team Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
The praise was far and wide, especially when the Sabres started last season 8-1-1. When the Sabres fell apart at the end of the 2019-20 campaign and proved utterly noncompetitive through much of the last 15 games of this one, there was nary a peep about Krueger being an issue from the other side of the border until the last few days. Funny how that works.
The Oilers, whose lack of success in the Connor McDavid era feels oddly familiar here, have proven to have no monopoly on wisdom. But maybe the folks out West were on to something about Krueger.
He lost his lone Edmonton team at the end of the 2013 season, falling out of playoff contention with a 1-9 slide that included a six-game losing streak. The 2019-20 Sabres? A six-game losing streak right at the end with the playoffs within reach. Hmmmm.
Since starting last season 8-1-1, Krueger's Sabres have gone 28-48-11. That's a dreadful .385 points percentage, and that's ahead of only lowly Detroit in that span. They're 7-24-4 in the last 35 under Krueger and Monday's 6-0 disaster against Washington rates as one of the single lowest points in franchise history, an embarrassment that drew shocks and snickers from across the league.
In the last few weeks, they could only beat lowly New Jersey. And they couldn't even do that Tuesday night, their hideous winless streak stretching to 12 games in a loss to the Devils on a night Krueger clearly seemed to know marked the end of his time.
"Everybody is trying to battle out of this precarious situation. Everything is uncomfortable right now," Krueger said. "It's not the kind of fun that we want to have. This is definitely not the space we want to be in."
With all these first-round draft picks on this roster, how in the world are the Sabres still in the nether regions of the NHL?
Support Local Journalism
It's clear Krueger's success is rooted in small sample sizes, be it the Olympics or World Championships or World Cup. Same with the Sabres' first 10 games of 2019. Over the course of a long NHL season, opponents either figure out what Krueger is doing and he just doesn't know how – or is unwilling – to adjust. In the case of the Sabres, a defensive-oriented system with a bunch of offensively skilled players was just a lousy fit.
Krueger clearly lost Jack Eichel, who has been a sham of a captain this year because he hasn't been healthy. Still, even though he hasn't been 100%, I barely know what to say about Eichel's two-goal season.
The fiasco around whether Eichel was injured in a pregame warmup that clearly infuriated the captain? It was baffling to the media and to insiders in the organization. Krueger has seemed noticeably distracted and disjointed during his recent video calls with reporters.
Has he just been overwhelmed by the stench of losing or, at 61, has he legitimately been suffering from brain fog in the wake of his battle with Covid-19? We've wondered.
Remember, Krueger said last week that he felt the Sabres' first two games after their Covid pause against the Islanders – when they combined for one goal – were "actually pretty solid."
He can't be serious. Maybe he just didn't remember them.
Krueger fumbled the Jeff Skinner situation after his initial scratching of the $9 million winger, which was completely justified. Too much gobblygook to the media and too much disrespect to the player by scratching him three straight times. Virtually everyone on this team, sans Jake McCabe and Rasmus Ristolainen, has badly regressed under Krueger.
Rasmus Dahlin, where are you?
Let's not forget this is Krueger's team as much, if not more, than it is Kevyn Adams'. The firing of Jason Botterill and the hiring of a first-time GM from down the hall gifted too much power to the head coach.
It was Krueger who was the rainmaker to bring in Taylor Hall, who is losing millions of dollars in a future deal with his play here. It was Krueger who recommended to sign Cody Eakin and Matt Irwin, two veterans with recent playoff pedigree who have helped the team's woeful penalty kill and not done much else. We'll give Krueger credit for Tobias Rieder, a pretty decent addition.
The shame of it all is we'll never really know how this season would have gone had the Sabres not endured their Covid outbreak, and Krueger will probably rue that point forever.
Buffalo was 4-4-2 when the season was shut down. The Sabres, remember, were one of the NHL's leaders in shots in the early going of the season. These days, two goals is a full night for this club and 30 shots on goal a pipedream. But other teams have had Covid situations as well and haven't collapsed like this one did.
In what felt like some weird last-ditch effort to save his job, Krueger started throwing around "The Process" during his recent pressers, as if it were some sort of subliminal message to Terry Pegula that he subscribes to the same theories of Sean McDermott, the owner's beloved football coach.
Krueger said he and McDermott have been regular texters the last couple of years. Not enough has rubbed off. Players run through walls for McDermott. When it comes to Krueger, these players see a wall and they just do a big loop on the ice and exit stage-left without ever scraping the thing on the way by.
The Pegulas can't figure this out from the executive suite. It appears Adams has no idea how to figure it out from the GM's office, his recent faux anger notwithstanding. And no coach has figured this out from the bench in far too long.
So now it's Don Granato's turn, at least on an interim basis. Good luck to you. It's a decade of futility and counting.