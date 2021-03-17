Mike Harrington: Ralph Krueger's buzzwords made no impact on his players

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Farewell to The System, whatever it was supposed to be.

Farewell to The Principles, which were clearly never adhered to by the players.

Farewell to Synergy, another of Ralph Krueger's infamous buzzwords.

Krueger's shelf life expired in stunningly quick fashion with the Buffalo Sabres after just 97 games as his firing was mercifully announced Wednesday morning. These players, many of whom have been through this before, quit on yet another coach. This recent stretch felt much worse than the final days of Dan Bylsma and Phil Housley.

The Sabres should be firing about 20 players here, but we know how this goes with any team: The coach always takes the fall in these situations.

And there's plenty of blame to be directed at Krueger.

Krueger's hire was hailed as out of the box and overdue by the oogling Canadian media when it came in 2019. Krueger, remember, was fired via Skype by the Edmonton Oilers in 2013 after just one lockout-shortened season. Clearly, he made a lot of media pals north of the border by being a background source for Team Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.