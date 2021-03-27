Mike Harrington: Pegula's 70th comes on his team's 17th. There's nothing happy about it

But the Bruins pushed hard, the Sabres lost coverage in their zone like they usually do and that was that.

"They were hungry," Granato said of the Bruins. "There's a lot of things we can look at in the film and once again make the next step. And that's what you take from it. We were not as aggressive as we needed to be collectively. ... They elevated their intensity. We didn't elevate as we should have."

One guy who looked sharp was Ullmark, who yielded nary a rebound. You would think/hope he would be able to steal a game here at some point to end this thing.

"It doesn't really matter how you lose the game. It's unfortunate that we got some unlucky bounces," Ullmark said. "You've got to go home, recharge, and then come back stronger for the next one."

Watching Ullmark was a pleasure. Watching things such as Dahlin and Colin Miller looking lost in their own zone gets old. Watching Jean-Sebastian Dea start the game as the No. 1 center is the kind of thing that makes you wonder if anybody knows what they're doing.

At least Granato showed he hadn't completely lost his mind and got Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt plenty of time at center later on. These games are free reps for them. Get them as many as you can.