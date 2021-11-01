Mike Harrington: On Jack Eichel front, lots happening and nothing happening

3. Adams may be pondering multiple kinds of deals. ESPN analyst and former NHL goalie Kevin Weekes said over the weekend not to sleep on Calgary as an Eichel partner and it was an odd point to make on first glance because the Flames don't have mega prospects like the kinds discussed with Anaheim, Vegas or Los Angeles.

But with the Sabres off to a 5-2-1 start and Don Granato quickly getting entrenched as perhaps the franchise's best coach since Lindy Ruff, you wonder if Adams is pondering some NHL help and not just futures.

While it seems Matthew Tkachuk would not be in play, what about Elias Lindholm ($4.85 million through 2023-24) or Sean Monahan ($6.375 million through 2022-23) to pump the forward core, balance some of the money and soften the loss of Eichel?

What really got this corner's antenna up was the presence of Calgary vice president of hockey Don Maloney in the house at both Honda Center and Staples Center in recent days for the Sabres' games against Anaheim and Los Angeles. Yes, the Flames are in the same division as the Ducks and Kings and Maloney could have just been getting a one-time glimpse at the Sabres' veterans for some early trade deadline fodder while watching his division rivals.

Or maybe ... was Maloney looking at current Buffalo players in some sort of Eichel package?

As Jack Eichel turns 25, the former Sabres captain still awaits a resolution Not much is known about Eichel’s whereabouts since he failed a physical at the start of Sabres training camp last month.