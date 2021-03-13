Mike Harrington: On 10th anniversary of Rick Martin's death, Sabres' fall remains shocking

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Forgive me for getting a little sentimental. When it comes to the Sabres, there's a lot more on my mind right now than Saturday's snoozer against Pittsburgh that extended their winless streak to 10 games.

The story doesn't need repeating. Too many of these players have checked out. The coach should have been fired two weeks ago but the owners don't want to pay him to go away and they don't have anyone else to hire anyway.

Another season is lost. The tradition of this franchise as a whole is lost. It didn't used to be like this, but 10 years of nothing makes it feel like it was always this way.

When you look in the KeyBank Center rafters and you see the retired numbers, you remember the roars. Hard not to give a quick double-take Saturday when you saw No. 7.

It was a significant day for those of us who lived the good times. It was the 10-year anniversary of the death of French Connection left winger Rick Martin, gone far too soon at 59. Martin had a heart attack on a Sunday morning while driving and crashed his car into a utility pole on Main Street in Clarence on March 13, 2011, a few hours prior to a late-afternoon home game against the Ottawa Senators.