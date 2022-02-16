Mike Harrington: No surprise to see Jack Eichel rusty as Vegas is blanked in his debut

Yes, sometimes the Hockey Gods work in strange ways.

Eichel was in the starting lineup and took the opening faceoff against Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon after a brief chat between the two prior to the puck being dropped. He took a bump on his first shift in the corner and was jostling with Avs defenseman Cale Makar on his second shift, mostly answering the early physical questions.

For the game, Eichel played 22 shifts totaling 17 minutes, 24 seconds. He had one shot on goal and three attempts, went 8-11 on faceoffs and had a minus-1 rating in the game.

"There was a lot of energy in the building and I thought I fed off that and played pretty well in the first period," Eichel said on a postgame video call. "You don't want to take two penalties and be on the ice [for a goal against], but there's some things to build on. They're a really good team, and you get matched up against a pretty good line for part of the game. First game in 11 months, good to get back."

"I thought he worked hard," said Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. "Eleven months off, jumping in in the middle of the season against arguably the [NHL's] best team, it's a big ask. I thought he did a good job. We saw flashes of what he's going to be able to do for us."