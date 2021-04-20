Mike Harrington: No matter the result, Dylan Cozens quickly piling up experience

Observations: Don Granato, Sabres must find a way to solve the Bruins "Solving the Bruins must be high on Granato’s to-do list if he’s to remain as head coach beyond May 8," writes Lance Lysowski.

You draft at No. 7 overall for offense and Cozens would certainly like to have more than four goals and 11 points thus far. But especially with Jack Eichel out for the season, this is a multi-game lab for Cozens to show he can be a 200-footer center in the NHL. He's had matchups with the likes of Washington's Nicklas Backstrom and Crosby the last few days, and Tuesday's foes were Boston's David Krejci and Charlie Coyle.

"I've been really focused on my defensive game. I think it's really important as a young guy in the NHL to show that you can play defense," Cozens said. "Donnie (Granato) is obviously trusting me to play against some really good players lately. I take that as a really big compliment. I want to play against those top lines, those top players and prove that I can compete against them, score against them and defend against them. So I'm grateful that Donnie has given me that opportunity to play against them. And I just want to keep showing that I can."

Cozens entered the game at 49.6% in the faceoff circle, but struggled in this one, going just 1-7. Good moments and tough ones. Exactly what you expect from a rookie, even a Top-10 pick. And that's fine. Granato wants to see how Cozens reacts.