Mike Harrington: No fresh start and more of the same for Sabres

Can't have a mistake like that given the way the Sabres' top offensive players continue to struggle, especially at 5-on-5. Jack Eichel has only two goals and Taylor Hall has just one, but at least they've combined for 20 points. Okposo has no points in six games and Jeff Skinner has one measly assist in 11 games for his $9 million. Memo to social media: Skinner played a whole game with Eichel and still didn't do much. Of course, that's probably Ralph Krueger's fault, too.

"We've just got to make a play. That's what it comes down to," Eichel said. "... It just seems like we're sloppy and don't make a whole lot of plays. It's tough to score goals in this league when you don't do that."

Eichel cited poor passing and puck movement and little success at transition as the Sabres' chief problems. Pretty sharp analysis.

The game was a downer for a day that began with good feelings. Krueger was on the ice for the morning skate and was full-go. So were Tobias Rieder, Jake McCabe and Brandon Montour, all of whom reported Covid-19 symptoms, but thankfully also said they were feeling better.