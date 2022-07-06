Mike Harrington: NHL draft is all about futures and you never really know. Just look at how 2017 turned out

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Patience, my friends. As hard as it may be, you have no other choice when it comes to the NHL draft.

When we gather in Montreal this week, the Sabres and Arizona will be the only two teams with three first-round picks. The Sabres will have 11 picks in total and you'd be hard-pressed to think any of them are going to play in the NHL this season. Maybe one might crack the lineup in 2023-24.

It bears repeating: The NHL draft is all about future commodities.

This isn't the instant gratification of the NFL. You can't do in hockey what the Bills did in the NFL draft from 2017-2019, when their picks in those years included Tre'Davious White, Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano, Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver, Cody Ford, Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox.

That's a pretty significant core of the current club pinned with Super Bowl hopes.

In the last nine years, the NHL draft has gotten skewed by the instant contributions of Nathan MacKinnon, Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Hughes.

That's not how this is supposed to work. And we're heading into a draft that's going to be as uncertain as any we've seen in the last 10 years. The pandemic cost many players a full year of development, as the 2020-21 season was either dramatically cut short or canceled entirely. Tournaments were wiped out and so were scouting opportunities.

A good gauge on these things is you have to wait five years to really know what you got. The whole debate of Shane Wright vs. Juraj Slavkovsky at No. 1 for the Montreal Canadiens might be rendered moot by then. Perhaps in 2027 we'll wonder what in the world these teams were thinking in 2022 based on how some of these top players turn out.

Just look what happened in 2017 in Chicago. We spent weeks dissecting Nico Hischier and Nolan Patrick for the top pick. New Jersey took Hischier, the Swiss star, at No. 1 while Philadelphia blew its lottery luck of moving from No. 11 to No. 2 on Patrick, who suffered concussion woes and is now in Vegas. At No. 3, Dallas took Finnish defenseman Miro Heiskanen, which has proven to be a reasonable pick.

That brought up Colorado at No. 4. The Avalanche were licking their wounds after terrible lottery luck falling from No. 1 after a 48-point season that remains the worst in the NHL in the salary cap era since 2005. Colorado took Cale Makar, who was with the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and had not yet hit the scene at the University of Massachusetts, where he led the Minutemen to the 2019 NCAA Frozen Four in Buffalo.

If you are doing that draft now, are you even remotely spending a second of thought as to who should be No. 1? Obviously not. Makar just became a Conn Smythe Trophy winner and seems to have multiple Norris Trophy awards in his future.

At the Stanley Cup Final, Avs winger Mikko Rantanen raved about Makar and how Colorado's lottery luck to get him was a major moment in turning the franchise around.

So we know Makar is the landmark player of the 2017 draft but who was the best forward? It's No. 5 Elias Pettersson of Vancouver, who leads the Class of '17 in goals (97) and points (221). But Hischier has turned out fine as well, leading the class in games played (300) and currently is second in goals (78) and points (206).

The Sabres took Casey Mittelstadt at No. 8, certainly a better pick than Cody Glass at No. 6 by Vegas or Lias Anderson at No. 7 by the New York Rangers. Mittelstadt is currently tied for 12th in the class in goals (33) and 13th in points (80).

The best picks in goal? Dallas' Jake Oettinger at No. 26 and Boston's Jeremy Swayman at No. 111. The Sabres took Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at No. 54 and remain hopeful.

Value picks? St. Louis got Robert Thomas (42-122-164) at No. 20, Dallas got Jason Robertson (58-67-125) at No. 39, Ottawa got Drake Batherson (40-57-97) at No. 121.

On the games played list, it goes Hischier, Heiskanen, No. 21 Filip Chytil of the Rangers, Pettersson, Thomas, Patrick and Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who is seventh at 213. He was taken at No. 29 by Chicago and then foolishly dealt to Buffalo for the mediocrity that was Alex Nylander. Good deal by Jason Botterill.

Five years later, no one taken in Rounds 5, 6 or 7 has even played 70 games in the NHL. Only nine of those 92 players have even played 10 games. Keep that in mind when fretting about late-round picks on Friday.

The Sabres got a nice pick in the fourth round in defenseman Jacob Bryson and his 111 games are tied for fourth among all players taken outside Rounds 1 or 2. Makes up some for Botterill's disastrous choice of Marcus Davidsson at No. 37, who is the second-highest pick in the draft to not make the NHL behind No. 28 Shane Bowers of Ottawa.

Teams are going to make lots of mistakes in evaluation in this draft. Maybe they're going to try to trade out of picks this year and take them in 2023, when scouting and the amateur schedule should be back to pre-pandemic norms. Three first-round picks are never a bad thing, even in the uncertain world of 2022, so the Sabres will be majorly adding to their prospect pool.

Just temper your expectations. It's a good philosophy when it comes to the NHL draft and it's never been more appropriate than this year.