Rick Jeanneret was hilarious on radio and TV, and how lucky and blessed am I to be able to say he was hilarious in person, too. We are all sad that he is gone, but the best thing about the remembrance the Sabres staged Sunday in KeyBank Center was we laughed at him, with him and about him. A lot.

For 90 minutes, the stage was full of stories. Many we had not heard. The roughly 3,000 folks who came downtown to listen and the legions more watching on television had to feel good to laugh.

“I lost my brother earlier this summer and the one thing going through that experience is the last thing he wants is to look down and see his family upset, sad, muddling, whatever it is,” Brad May, architect of the overtime goal that stands as Jeanneret’s greatest call, said after the 90-minute event. “He wants you to go live and enjoy and win, conquer things, have a great time doing it. And I think RJ would feel the same way.

“If he’s watching this, he sees the love. ... When you think of Rick, you can’t be unhappy. This guy had a full life and he brought so much joy to all of us. He would be up there clapping for everybody else to move along going, ‘It’s great to think of me, but let’s have a great time and have a great day.’ “

Indeed. Through the sadness, this will stand as a memorable day in Sabres history, one very reminiscent of the ceremony the Sabres staged upon the death of French Connection winger Rick Martin in 2011.

General manager Kevyn Adams set a happy tone when talking about growing up in Clarence and having his mother remind him he was past his bed time only to tell her, “How do you fall asleep to Rick Jeanneret calling a game?”

Lindy Ruff wasn’t the New Jersey coach on this day. He was back behind the Sabres’ bench howling at an official or, as the video showed, going after Ottawa coach Bryan Murray in that famous 2007 Marty Biron/Ray Emery brawl – and the fans still roared at the clip.

Cracked Ruff: “Even RJ’s call, it made it look like Marty won that fight.”

Former player and assistant James Patrick told the story of how Jeanneret could break Ruff’s bad mood on the team bus after losses.

“ ‘Click swoosh.’ And I turn my head and RJ was opening his beer,” Patrick said. “Then he would turn his head and ‘cheers’ me with that youthful grin on his face.”

Longtime equipment manager Rip Simonick had the crowd in stiches over a trip through North Carolina with Jeanneret on the team’s equipment truck when the esteemed broadcaster, shall we say, consumed a lot of beer. A lot. Rob Ray marveled at how Jeanneret could have three or four devices on in his booth watching other sports – and would point at one of the screens right during the broadcast.

Ray added how Jeanneret texted him and Dan Dunleavy during a game this season and the play-by-play man was confused why Ray was on his phone live on the air.

“’RJ is texting me,’” Ray explained. “’And he said we gotta be better.’”

Biron also said he got a text from Jeanneret this season that said, “You’re getting pretty good at this. You’re also looking very old.”

That was the tone of the night. Great stuff.

The audio loop that’s been playing outside on Alumni Plaza for the last 10 days was in full roar as fans waited to enter. Fans entering the pavilion were greeted by photos of Jeanneret with hockey sticks used to form the easel holding them. Nice touch.

For an hour prior to the ceremony, what did the Sabres do with the jumbotron as folks filed into their seats? You know the answer.

They rolled the highlight film.

Classic calls flowed non-stop. There was also last year’s last call vs. Chicago. The team’s “Beyond Blue and Gold” video recapping the magic of RJ Night vs. Nashville. And the wondrous “Dare Greatly Young Men” arena opening that Jeanneret narrated prior to the 2021-22 season.

“He was a walking inspiration,” said current coach Don Granato. “He inspired our group and our players that they could do more. ... It was very powerful to watch for our team and our coaching staff.”

Think about it. Jeanneret’s first season, way back in 1971-72, saw him watching goals scored by the then-youthful French Connection and longtime NHL veteran Phil Goyette – who was born in 1933. The last two goals he called in that Chicago game 16 months ago. were by Owen Power (born in 2002) and then the winner by Casey Mittelstadt (born in 1998) in oooooooooovertime.

Talk about the breadth of a career.

Spotted from a distance by the stage were names like Don Luce and Danny Gare. Rick Dudley and Larry Carriere. Terry Martin and Derek Smith. Matthew Barnaby and Andrew Peters, Dave Hannan and Yuri Khmylev. Former broadcast partners Biron, Jim Lorentz, Harry Neale, Dunleavy, Mike Robitaille and Larry Playfair. Former Sabres player/Amerks assistant Mike Weber, who will now be on the bench for the St. Louis Blues, was also there. So was longtime former PR executive Chris Bandura.

Even Toronto Maple Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen got applause in the arena he joked was his “Little House of Horrors” for all the losing games he’s called here over the years.

Said Bowen, who will never get applause in Buffalo like this again: “RJ was a homer and, by god, ladies and gentlemen he was damn good at it.”

Ruff said a great regret of his time in Buffalo was that the team never got to allow Jeanneret to make a Stanley Cup-winning call.

“I really felt that I wanted to hear that,” Ruff said. “I mean, everybody wants to win the Stanley Cup but I wanted to hear Rick call either the game-winning goal or the finish of the game. Because you would have known at that point that something unbelievable just happened.”

Host Brian Duff had the final say and he used singer Tommy Prine’s lyrics on the death of his Grammy-winning father, John: “ ‘When I’m standing by water, it’s harder and harder. It’s why I get sad when there’s ships in the harbor, because they must be leaving soon as they should.’ Well, RJ’s ship docked here for more than 50 years, so how lucky are we?”

We are. The Population of Pominville may no longer be growing. But Heaven’s roster of Hall of Fame broadcasters – and Hall of Fame people – has grown by one.