Mike Harrington: Mattias Samuelsson's solo lap a start of big day for Sabres prospect

The Sabres gave Samuelsson a big chance alongside Rasmus Ristolainen, now the graybeard of the defense at all of 26 years old. Nice pairing.

"That was something we were excited about," interim coach Don Granato said. "The opportunity to bring him in now we felt with Ristolainen playing the way he is and (Rasmus) Dahlin and the whole group back there, now was a real good time to bring in anybody young and new."

Ristolainen and Bryson had been a pair for several games, but Granato broke them up, with good reason. He loves how Ristolainen has become a mentor on this club and felt he wanted Bryson to fly off on his own with Colin Miller while putting Samuelsson with the club's most experienced blueliner.

"It was automatic," Granato said. "We talked about it even a few games ago that the chemistry with Bryson and Risto was awesome. And I believe he enjoyed mentoring 'Brys' and bringing Brys' game along really quick.

"So we thought, 'This is a perfect situation. We can bring Mattias up, slide him in there and Bryson's ready to go on his own,' and that was the case."