Mike Harrington: Major battles ahead for Sabres against marquee foes

If Granato has any designs on this job on a permanent basis, he's going to need to make some inroads against those teams. Wins against the Flyers and Devils just don't carry much weight compared to a few years ago.

The Sabres started the year 0-2-1 against Washington before beating the Capitals Jan. 24 in a shootout a couple of hours before the Bills-Chiefs AFC championship game. Since then? Not a single point.

They are 0-6 against the Islanders, 0-4 against the Penguins, 0-2 against the Bruins and 1-4-1 against the Capitals. There are two games left against both the Caps and Isles, four to go against Pittsburgh and six more against Boston.

"What's relevant, I guess, for us is to look forward to the challenge and know these are teams that are Stanley Cup contenders," Granato said. " ... Because of the talent within the division, you're locked in, you can't run to another division to play anybody else. That's the challenge of this season. And that's a challenge we have to embrace. It will make us better – a better team for the future, better players for the future – if we embrace it."

Winger Kyle Okposo didn't hesitate when asked how the Sabres are going to survive this stretch.

"Got to play better," Okposo said matter of factly.